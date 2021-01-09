How states responded to Brisbane lockdown

Jurisdictions across the nation have agreed to declare Greater Brisbane a hotspot after a three-day lockdown was announced on Friday morning

But Western Australia has taken a different approach, imposing a hard border arrangement with all of Queensland as of midnight on Friday.

Premier Mark McGowan said the one case outside hotel quarantine recorded in Queensland on Thursday - a quarantine hotel cleaner diagnosed with a contagious mutant strain of COVID-19 - was "extremely concerning".

"This is a dangerous situation not only for Brisbane but for the whole of Australia," he said.

"Queensland will move from a 'very low risk state' to a 'medium risk state' under our health advice."

Tasmania was the first jurisdiction to declare Greater Brisbane a "high risk area" on Friday, with any travellers arriving into the state who have been in the area since January 2 now required to quarantine for 14 days.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said Greater Brisbane residents are now required to stay at home and must not travel.

"If they do not have a suitable premises, they will be placed into a government quarantine hotel," he said in a statement.

Premier Peter Gutwein announced the quarantine rules on Friday, following Annastacia Palaszczuk’s announcement.

Mr Gutwein advised all travellers currently in the state who had been in the high risk area since January 2 to check the list of risk locations and isolate and get tested if they had been there.

Travellers arriving in Tasmania who have been in the Greater Brisbane area since January 2 will need to immediately quarantine for up to 14 days as of Friday. Picture: Chris Kidd

The Northern Territory quickly followed suit.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner, who is currently in Queensland, took to social media to announce all travellers from Greater Brisbane must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival "effective immediately".

"Throughout this pandemic we warned that things could change quickly … and once again, they have," he wrote on Facebook.

"We said that the number one priority is to protect the lives of Territorians.

"And that if we have to go hard, early and wide … then we would. And we are."

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner took to social media to announce the quarantine arrangements for those travelling from Greater Brisbane. Picture: Che Chorley

Mr Gunner said the decision supported the "rapid action" of the Queensland Government as it tries to contain the spread of the mutant strain.

"Unfortunately right now there are incoming flights from Brisbane about to land in Yulara and in Darwin.

"People on these flights will be given the option of returning to Brisbane or entering mandatory quarantine."

NSW authorities announced visitors or residents of the state who have been to Brisbane will be made to self isolate for the three days.

"What we have immediately put in place is that anyone who has departed, left, worked, or been in those areas since January 2 and have subsequently come into NSW, are obliged to self isolate or basically have the same application of the stay-at-home order," NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said.

Testing capacity has been boosted at Adelaide Airport as people coming from Greater Brisbane on Friday are required to be tested on day one, five and 12. Picture: Tom Huntley

South Australia announced a quarantine deadline for people travelling from the hotspot area.

As of midnight on Friday, people coming from Greater Brisbane will need to quarantine for 14 days.

Those who cross the border before that deadline can enter without isolating but are required to be tested on day one, five and 12.

"They need to have that testing and to facilitate this we have already made plans to stand up, additional testing at the Adelaide Airport," SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said.

"We did have a testing facility there but we have sent out people to boost that because we want to make sure everybody was coming on a flight gets tested."

The Australian Capital Territory has closed the border to non-residents in Greater Brisbane, saying exemptions would only be permitted in extenuating circumstances.

Anyone already in the ACT who has been in Greater Brisbane on or after January 2 must notify the government and enter 14 days of quarantine.

Victoria is yet to announce any changes.

