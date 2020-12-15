How Tantari spent his first weeks as member for Hervey Bay

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari at a press conference about the state budget.

FOR newly elected member for Hervey Bay, the first few weeks of his new career have been spent out of his electorate as he was in Brisbane for the State budget, being sworn in and giving his first speech.

But now he is back in Hervey Bay, Mr Tantari said his main priority was consulting with the community and ensuring the needs of the city were being heard in Brisbane.

He was on hand on Tuesday to meet business and industry leaders with State Treasurer Cameron Dick, who was in Hervey bay to talk about the budget, which was recently handed down.

Mr Tantari is one of eight new members being welcomed into the parliament.

"It's been a really hectic period of time," he said.

"But now I'm in the electorate, I'm on the ground listening to people and today's budget presentation by the Treasurer is one of those things that I'm doing to make sure the people of Hervey Bay get heard by the Palaszczuk Government."

Mr Tantari said the budget had delivered many projects he had been fighting for, including funding for the hospital and local schools.

"The Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer already know I'm pretty tenacious, I've been knocking on their doors, I've been asking things already in the very short time I've been there.

"But that's my nature. I'll be in this role to fight hard for people."

He said his first priorities would be speaking with people throughout the city, while a long-term goal was to make Hervey Bay the education centre of excellence for the Wide Bay.

"I'll be working towards establishing that," he said.

"But that's going to be an incremental process that will require a number of years of work to do.

"But I'm out there speaking with people, talking to them about their needs.

"There are a lot of issues in Hervey Bay we need to address and obviously I'll be working towards trying to resolve those."

Mr Tantari said the reopening of Fraser Island in the wake of bushfires that forced the island to close to visitors was good for businesses and the community.

He congratulated all those who found the fires, calling them courageous.

"Our heartfelt thanks much go out to them for their hard work," he said.