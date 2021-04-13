How the Council plans to tackle graffiti in the community

Fraser Coast Regional Council is fighting back against graffiti in the community with graffiti clean up kits for residents and businesses.

It comes as the Council announced a new policy for creating murals, are being proposed to improve graffiti management on the Fraser Coast.

Councillor David Lee said the Council had released a Draft Graffiti Management and Mural Policy and was asking the community for their feedback; including providing ideas and having their say on graffiti management.

“We are developing the policy in response to calls from residents and business owners to counter a seeming rise in graffiti across the region,” Cr David Lee said.

“While the Council has been tackling graffiti for years, it wants to elicit more community help to tackle graffiti head on.

“We want to encourage people to report graffiti and remove graffiti from their fences and businesses as quickly as possible.

“The Council will also work to quickly remove graffiti from Council property and other publicly-owned infrastructure.

“We hope to develop an arrangement with business and government agencies, such as Ergon, so we can remove graffiti from public infrastructure such as power boxes as quickly as possible.

“It is generally accepted that graffiti attracts more graffiti, so we have to move quickly to have it removed.”

Cr Lee said the strategy also included a push to create murals and public art to deter graffiti and the Council will also increase contact with police regarding graffiti hot spots.

“Research shows that murals in public spaces are less prone to vandalism,” he said.

“Murals will be covered by a protective ‘anti-graffiti’ coating to ensure they can be cleaned quickly and easily.”

Feedback on graffiti management can be provided through the Council’s Engagement Hub.