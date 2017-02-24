How the electorate redistribution could affect the region

PROPOSED CHANGES: The Maryborough seat could include the Hervey Bay suburb of Urraween, while southern towns could be moved into the Gympie area.

THE proposed redistribution of the Queensland state electorate boundaries could mean big changes for the seat of Maryborough.

Maps created by the Queensland Redistribution Commission were leaked online on Thursday and were officially released on Friday morning.

As the seat is now, the Maryborough electorate includes towns from Curra to Nikenbah and out to Boompa, but a large part of the seat could soon be moved into the Gympie electorate.

MARYBOROUGH ELECTORATE: The current state seat includes towns from Curra, to Burrum Heads and Nikenbah. AEC

If the proposed redistribution is given the go-ahead, Fraser Coast towns including Tiaro, Bauple and Gundiah will be moved into the neighbouring region's state seat.

The Maryborough electorate would absorb parts of Hervey Bay including Urraween into the seat, and would still include Nikenbah, Burrum Heads, Malarga and Tuan Forest.

Current Maryborogh MP Bruce Saunders said he hoped by absorbing more of the Hervey Bay area into the Maryborough electorate, it would encourage the region to work together.

Mr Saunders said he would be very sad to lose the southern end of the electorate, but would welcome the new areas including Urraween in Hervey Bay and more southern coastal towns.

"I'll have roughly same amount of voters, we'll be picking up on the coastal fringes, so it has expanded," Mr Saunders said.

"I'm quite happy with the boundaries."

PROPOSED CHANGES: Towns south of Maryborough could be moved into the state electorate of Gympie. Queensland Redistribution Commis



Objections and comments about the proposal are open until 5pm on March 27.

For more details about how to submit a comment or objection, go to boundaries.ecq.qld.gov.au.