25°
News

How the Fire Station mural immortalises M'boro's history

Blake Antrobus
| 11th May 2017 10:00 AM
Maryborough Mural Project - "Brave Lexie and Foxie" mural on the Alice St wall of the Maryborough Fire Station. (L) Acting Insp. Andrew Madders, project co-founders Deborah Hannam and Elizabeth Lowrie, artist Brian Tisdall and Ivan and Lex Casperson (sons of Bryan, the boy being carried from the fire by his elder brother Lexie).
Maryborough Mural Project - "Brave Lexie and Foxie" mural on the Alice St wall of the Maryborough Fire Station. (L) Acting Insp. Andrew Madders, project co-founders Deborah Hannam and Elizabeth Lowrie, artist Brian Tisdall and Ivan and Lex Casperson (sons of Bryan, the boy being carried from the fire by his elder brother Lexie). Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF we don't remember our history, we'll end up losing it.

That's the main message Lex Casperson took away from seeing the new mural at the Maryborough Fire Station, which was revealed to the public last week.

The artwork depicts the struggle of Lex's then 12-year-old uncle, Lexie, and his dog Foxie saving their family from a house fire that broke out in 1927. Lexie was awarded a medal for bravery that same year.

But Mr Casperson reckons his uncle wouldn't want to see it up there.

"He was a humble man, and wouldn't want the fame or fortune," Mr Casperson said.

"But we are very proud, to see him immortalised like that."

Seeing the local history immortalised in such a way has Mr Casperson concerned that many people won't be able to remember it.

"It's very important the mural project does this... we're losing our history, and it could be gone if we don't preserve it."

Maryborough Mural Project co-founder Elizabeth Lowrie said the fire station's artwork was particularly significant, given its status as an "iconic story of Maryborough."

"This project draws out human stories - Lexie went in to save his siblings, and they all ended up living a good life," she said.

"The descendants are still in Maryborough today, so it's something that holds a lot of weight."

The installation is the 11th mural to be erected in Maryborough, with the group looking to get 20 placed across town.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity lex casperson lexie and foxie maryborough fire station maryborough mural project

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Coast's new shopping, cinema, complex enters next stage

Coast's new shopping, cinema, complex enters next stage

To be located opposite Stockland Hervey Bay and next door to the Chronicle building, the cineplex was unveiled by Fraser Coast Regional Council in December.

Two-year-old airlifted from Fraser Island

Two were flown from Fraser Island overnight by an RACQ Lifeflight helicopter.

Back-to-back rescue missions were conducted.

'My friend would be alive if the highway was four lanes'

CALL FOR UPGRADES: Loved ones of Sarah and Daniel Walker, above, are calling for a safer Bruce Highway to prevent further tragedy.

"They can't ignore it any longer," Nick Channells said.

Sarah's girls add colour to her world

ALL-ENCOMPASSING: Hervey Bay’s Sarah Koehler says there’s no deeper feeling than the love she has for her girls Shaylee, 11, and Evie, 3.

"Being a mum really is the best part of my life."

Local Partners

Architectural history shines in Maryborough

An educational and historical presentation on the architecture and life of John Smith Murdoch will be held at Maryborough Customs House on Friday May 12.

Raising your cups once more for a great cause

Hervey Bay Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing Program Inc is holding a Biggest Morning Tea next week.

It's once again time to raise our cups and help fight cancer.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

CHANNEL Nine has been forced to deny that the Today show’s cash giveaway segment is a “scam”.

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

Billy Crudup: not as alien as you think

US actor/cast member Billy Crudup arrives for the world premiere of Alien: Covenant in London.

ALIEN: Covenant star has embraced his weirdness on the screen.

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals his coming out journey on Anh’s Brush with Fame

IAN Thorpe is the happiest he’s ever been

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 63 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $395,600

3 Bedrooms Main with en-suite Open plan dining and living Double garage with internal access Covered patio area under roof

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 $250,000

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!