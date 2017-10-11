How the Fraser Coast is transforming into a major health hub

The Ozcare aged care facility under construction in earlier this year.

TWO aged care buildings worth a combined $70 million have recently opened on the Fraser Coast, and more are expected to follow.

Up to 140 jobs are being supported at the Ozcare centre, while the Waterford @ Hervey Bay has provided 150.

Construction on a new expansion for Maryborough's PresCare aged care centre will start at the end of this year, supporting an extra 40 carers, nurses and administrative staff.

In addition, a new centre from Infin8 Care is planned for Tinana.

The major projects are tipped to support hundreds of jobs and turn the Fraser Coast into a premier health hub for the Wide Bay region.

PresCare CEO Greg Skelton said the organisation was committed to expanding their services to meet the growing demand in the near future.

"With preliminary approval granted, we are currently planning for this new facility, including seeking like-minded organisations with whom we can partner to bring this vision for a 'health hub' to fruition,” Mr Skelton said.

But while the new developments mean more jobs for the region, Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Holebrook said the next step was to keep the focus on the health sector.

"We need to be offering consolidated services so a wider range becomes available,” Ms Holebrook said.

"We're talking about substantial payrolls for each of these health specialist and carer jobs; the wages are staying in the area .”

Both Ozcare's Kawungan aged care centre and the Waterford @ Hervey Bay still have vacancies for a number of positions, including registered nurses, carers and cooking roles.

More jobs are planned for the centres as they take on residents.

To see what jobs are available at Ozcare, visit the careers page at https://www.ozcare.org. au/careers/.

For jobs at the Waterford @ Hervey Bay, visit http://www.phc1 .com.au/careers.