How the Hunt for Susan started in Hervey Bay

DON'T MISS: Author Peter Sewell will launch his first novel in Hervey Bay in August.

DON'T MISS: Author Peter Sewell will launch his first novel in Hervey Bay in August.

FORMER Hervey Bay resident Peter Sewell has channelled his own journey of loss into the release of his first book.

Although Hunting Susan, to be launched at Hervey Bay Library on August 31, was written within a month, the editing process took two years across almost 20 countries.

The book is the first in a series of three and follows Susan Banks as she investigates a mysterious link to her husband's murder and soon finds herself at the centre of a worldwide manhunt.

Mr Sewell grew up in Blackbutt and moved to Hervey Bay in 2003 to grow his training business.

He still has family in the seaside city and uses it as his home base when he visits Australia.

Currently the 53-year-old lives in a rural town with a population of 12,000 called Wurzen, in the eastern part of Germany, with his wife, Annette, where the couple manage a tutoring school for 130 students.

"Hunting Susan begins when the lead character, Susan, loses her husband, is forced to change her identity and starts a new life in Central America," the passionate wildlife photographer explained.

"In many ways, Susan was a character I used to express my own feelings of grief and loss.

"My personal journey of loss started in 2010 and includes divorce and the death of both parents, all within a short time frame.

"It was a journey of a million tears, incredibly life-changing, and left me with an identity crisis.

"After acting on a friend's recommendation to watch Eat Pray Love at the cinema, the idea of a world trip was born."

Cover of Hervey Bay author Peter Sewell's newest book 'Hunting Susan'

Together with friend Troy Sullivan, Mr Sewell embarked on the trip through Asia, Russia and Western Europe before finally landing in the Middle East.

"It was the ultimate boys adventure," he said.

"Like author Elizabeth Gilbert, spirituality also played a role in my own journey of self-discovery.

"For me, it was a simple three-word prayer: 'What now, God?' That adventure had a big influence on the book, especially the mid-winter scenes in Russia.

"Since my 2011 trip, I have now visited over 40 countries.

"I have edited chapters of the book in planes, buses, trains and cafes around the world.

"Enzo's was one location I've used during my visits to Hervey Bay."

Mr Sewell met his wife during his trip around the world in 2011 and two years later proposed in a very public way during a group tour of Fraser Island.

The father-of-seven and grandfather-of-one, who self-published the novel, said he had always had a love of writing and the power of storytelling.

The second book in the series will be released in 2020.