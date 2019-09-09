How the Lions can fix their self-inflicted demons

Chris Fagan (right) will be hoping for an improved performance ahead of their clash with the Giants next week. Picture: AAP

THE Lions licked their wounds yesterday knowing full well they were self-inflicted.

Any way you dice it Brisbane handed the Tigers a preliminary final berth on a platter by failing at the most important skill in football, goal kicking.

However, the unflattering 8.17 return from 65 inside fifty entries is a double edged sword for the Lions.

They will know that cleaning up their goal kicking will go a long way to reversing the result against the Giants at the Gabba on Saturday.

From his vantage point deep in defence vice-captain Harris Andrews said he saw enough from the Lions to suggest they had their chances to win the game and failed to take them.

It was exactly the same sentiment Chris Fagan shared after the game.

However Fagan has refused to make a scapegoat of any of his forwards.

Eric Hipwood is out of form but the coach says the big Queenslander is safe as he will be sticking the players that got the side this far.

The only change he could see on the horizon was Mitch Robinson who will undergo scans today on the hamstring he injured in the final quarter.

Robinson was said to be in good spirits as he watched the Lions NEAFL side advance to a grand final against Southport yesterday with a group of his teammates but Brisbane are bracing themselves for some bad news when the results come back.

Andrews said there was no escaping the goal kicking was a problem that had to be worked on but he also believes

Brisbane’s forwards struggled against the Tigers defence.

the rest of the side can do more to help the forwards.

"It felt like from the first quarter we brought our pressure but we weren't able to capitalise quite as well as we wanted to,'' he said.

"It felt like we missed a lot of opportunities in front of goal.

"And the Tigers defence do a really good job of when you do get a mark inside fifty, its either wide or pretty far out.

"I imagine we will spend a bit of time on set shots this week, but our ability as a midfield and backline to find the options inside the 50m a bit closer to goal in more gettable distances would be more helpful for them.''

Andrews said the confidence Brisbane had built by finishing the season in second place on the ladder would not be eroded by the loss.

"It was a little bit flattening to come out and lose,'' he said.

"But at the same time we put ourselves in a really good position through hard work this year to allow ourselves a second opportunity and we are all excited to come out again next week.''

