How the LNP’s new plan will boost M’boro timber jobs

LNP candidate for Maryborough Denis Chapman was at DTM Timber last week.

WITH the state election less than two weeks away, the LNP has unveiled an electricity and tax plan aimed at boosting timber jobs in Maryborough.

The LNP is aiming to reduce the cost of electricity for manufacturers by about 20 per cent, according to their latest announcement.

More than 1000 Maryborough residents rely on the timber and forestry industry for

their jobs.

LNP candidate for Maryborough Denis Chapman was at DTM Timber last week to

announce that the LNP's plan to slash electricity costs would deliver hundreds of

thousands of dollars in savings every year for the sawmills and manufacturers who have

struggled under Labor's high electricity costs.

"We all know that Maryborough is a timber town with hundreds of families relying on

this sustainable and integral sector," Mr Chapman said.

"That is why the LNP's plan for a 20 per cent decrease in electricity costs for sawmills

and local timber manufacturers will be a game changer in supporting and stimulating

the industry.

LNP shadow spokesman for forestry Tony Perrett, who joined Mr Chapman at DTM, said

that the reduction of significant input costs such as electricity would create and secure

hundreds of local jobs in the Wide Bay's $775 million forestry sector.

"The LNP's plan for cheaper electricity is on top of our no-new-taxes guarantee and

will implement our vision to make Queensland the low-cost state for manufacturing to

secure jobs," said Mr Perrett.

DTM general manager Ian Haines said that it was heartening to see the LNP listening

to industry and businesses like DTM.

"We're expecting to save up to $200,000 a year with this change.

"That means we can put on more apprentices and invest in better equipment for our workers.

"Cheaper electricity goes a long way in keeping businesses like DTM in Maryborough

producing top class products from locally grown timber for the world to enjoy."