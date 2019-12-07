HOW THE MOST IMPROVED NAPLAN SCHOOL DID IT

STRIVE AND SHINE: Howard State School students Amelia Gatt (Yr 3), Jake Andrew (Yr 3) and Kiarah Mills (Yr 5) used STEAM challenges of robotics and technology to help prepare them for successful NAPLAN testing.

HAVING an expert teaching team to engage their students and the support of the community is a major factor behind Howard State School’s increased NAPLAN scores, according to principal Kristy Blaikie.

An analysis of NAPLAN Year 5 scores over the past five years showed Howard State School had the most improved scores on the Fraser Coast with an 8.6 per cent increase across all subjects.

School principal Kristy Blaikie said the school focused on creating critical and creative thinkers and expanding their students love of learning, in particular the STEAM subjects.

“This has not only been a means of driving our writing and reading improvement agenda but given kids a reason to enjoy their learning and want to come to school each day.”

Ms Blaikie said the community and staff worked tirelessly to engage the students and enthused them to ‘Strive to Shine’ in all that they do.

Ms Blaikie said the school did not place any importance on the NAPLAN test.

“We teach to the Australian Curriculum by having systematic curriculum delivery across our school and have an expert teaching team to deliver this,” she said.

The school encouraged all students to sit the test each year as did Biggenden State School whose Year 9 students showed the greatest improvement in NAPLAN scores on the Fraser Coast over five years.

Biggenden State School principal Daman Weir said the school was committed to providing positive learning opportunities for all students, knowing their students and catering for the needs and abilities of all.

“We are thrilled with the improvements in our students achievement results this year and look forward to building on those outcomes in the future,” he said.