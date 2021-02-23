How the State Government is tackling one of Hervey Bay’s biggest issues

As Hervey Bay's housing crisis continues, the Queensland Government has said it is committed to reducing homelessness across the state.

The message comes after the Fraser Coast Chronicle questioned the State Minister for Communities and Housing Leeanne Enoch about how the government is tackling the issue.

Ms Enoch said "The Palaszczuk Government takes a person-centred approach to housing need and provides a suite of products to assist Queenslanders in accessing sustainable housing."

"Our Government is working towards an ambitious plan to deliver once-in-a-lifetime reforms to housing through the nation-leading Queensland Housing Strategy 2017-2027."

"Social housing is only one part of the story when it comes to affordable housing. The private rental market also plays an important role and contributes to providing sustainable housing for Queenslanders that is stable, safe and secure.

"Our Government provides various forms of assistance including; Bond Loans, Rental Grants and head-leasing services to support Queenslanders experiencing housing stress to maintain tenancies in the private rental market," Ms Enoch said.

A Department of Housing spokeswoman said there were more than 1,400 government-owned social housing dwellings in the Fraser Coast region and contracts have been awarded for the commencement of 50 new social housing homes in the Wide Bay-Burnett Region.

"We have partnered with a dedicated network of specialist services to help vulnerable Queenslanders find a safe, secure place to sleep where they can easily access the support that meet their individual needs," she said.

"In 2020-21, we have allocated $2.7 million for five Specialist Homelessness Services in the Fraser Coast Local Government Area to help deliver temporary supported accommodation and other support services to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness."

"The department is also providing purpose-built housing for young people at risk of homelessness and support them to achieve independence through the new Hervey Bay Youth Shelter completed in May 2020."

"The department recognises that social housing is only one solution, and there are Queenslanders also need extra help to access or sustain a private rental," the spokeswoman said.