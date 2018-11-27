How these trainees are tackling region's unemployment rate

ON THE JOB: Apprentice fitter Isaac Eadie, 19, works on some of the machinery at the Pulgul Creek Water Treatment Plant. The council will hire another 11 apprentices and trainees like Isaac to staff numerous positions across their workforce.

ON THE JOB: Apprentice fitter Isaac Eadie, 19, works on some of the machinery at the Pulgul Creek Water Treatment Plant. The council will hire another 11 apprentices and trainees like Isaac to staff numerous positions across their workforce. Blake Antrobus

ELEVEN new apprentices and trainees will be hired by the council in a bid to tackle youth unemployment on the Fraser Coast.

The bold program aims to give workers like Isaac Eadie a better chance of finding long-term employment and developing the necessary skills to succeed in their craft.

Mr Eadie, a second-year mechanical fitting apprentice, has been putting his skills to work at the council's Pulgul Creek Water Treatment Plant, helping to maintain Hervey Bay's sewerage and water systems.

After becoming an apprentice last year, Mr Eadie has been grateful to have employment straight out of school.

"There's some great opportunities here and a lot of training is offered to us," Mr Eadie said.

"I struggled to find employment for a little while and tried a few apprenticeships around the Fraser Coast but sometimes it can be a bit hard to get in. "The council is certainly open to anyone."

Mr Eadie said he had learned an "enormous" amount of skills since he took up work with the council which had pushed him forward and helped with his personal development.

Tom Whiteoak, another apprentice electrician hired by the council, said it was a broad field of work to tackle through the program.

"It's awesome, there's a very strong safety focus within the organisation," he told the Chronicle.

ON THE JOB: Apprentice Simon Czerwonka, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and apprentice Daniel Gossip at the treatment plant. Blake Antrobus

The program was funded through the LGAQ's First Start Program which has allowed the council to support 19 train-eeships and apprenticeships in the past two years.

Council CEO Ken Diehm said the new positions would take the total number to 30.

"There are many projects underway or in the pipeline which are creating a stable and growing economy and many of those would be a fantastic training ground for apprentices," Mr Diehm said.

"Of the 11 trainees and apprentices employed last year only one has left us and five have moved into full-time positions."

The new apprentices will be staffing a wide array of positions across the Fraser Coast once hired, with work ranging from Tiaro to Burrum Heads.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the positions would help tackle issues with youth unemployment.

"All levels of government understand this is a serious issue for our community," Cr Seymour said.

"11 new traineeships across the council will help people stay in the region... we want to ensure we're training people for careers in the future."

The apprenticeships will be released soon on the council's website at frasercoast.qld.gov. au/working-for-council.