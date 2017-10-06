How this Hervey Bay teen lost 60kg in 12 months

ONE year ago, Josephine Desgrand weighed 120kg. Today, the healthy teen is practically unrecognisable.

At 16, Josephine was depressed, introverted and starting to dread the event she had dreamed of throughout her school years - attending her Year 12 formal.

It was then she decided to turn her life around.

"My whole life I've been looking forward to my formal and I had in my head I was going to be my dream size because it's so hard to buy plus size dresses," Josephine said.

"No one believed I could do it so one day I wanted to prove them wrong and I stuck to it and I started taking transformation photos which inspired me."

Fast forward one year and Josephine has silenced all her doubters.

Josie Phine is formal ready after diet and exercise has reduced 60 kilograms from the 17 year old's frame. Valerie Horton

Now weighing 60kg, Josephine has lost half her body weight through dieting and exercise.

BEFORE: Josephine Desgrand weighed 120kg a year ago. Contributed

Not only has she reached her dream weight, she's also set to wear her dream dress to her formal later this year.

"I just feel so happy now, I'm more outgoing and I have so many more friends," she said.

"I was such a shy person in school and I wouldn't talk to anyone, not even my teachers, but now I love my teachers and I speak to anyone I can.

"I love shopping now because I can actually get clothes I like." Originally from St George, Josephine and her family moved to Hervey Bay 18 months ago.

Before deciding to take on the drastic weight loss journey, Josephine dealt with bullying which her mother, Catherine, said was heartbreaking.

"She'd always come home crying and would always say how she wanted to be skinny," she said.

"It was very hard because she always wanted to buy clothes but shopping would always end in tears.

"She's always been a happy child but you could see there was always some unhappiness there but now she smiles with her eyes."

Originally planning to become a lawyer or neurosurgeon, Josephine has since set her sights on inspiring others to lose weight through personal training and uploading inspiring videos to her Instagram and Youtube channel 'Nolongerfatjosie'.

But not before she travels Europe with her boyfriend next year.

