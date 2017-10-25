How this young achiever is setting the bar high

SHE hasn't finished high school yet but Denya Hopkins already has an impressive list of accomplishments on her resume.

On Friday the Urangan State High School student added two more entries when she was named both Overall Young Achiever and Personal Achiever of the year at the 2017 Fraser Coast Youth Achievement Awards.

As well as volunteer community work at Head Space in Hervey Bay, Denya was part of the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

"Basically you work with people in a certain area and you create a bill that helps improve our regions around Queensland,” Denya said.

"I'm a Fraser Coast youth ambassador so that also revolves around improving the Fraser Coast.

"I just have a passion for helping people on the Fraser Coast and improving the region,” she said.

Previously, Denya won a trip to Gallipoli and France after her video was chosen as the winner of an Anzac competition in 2016.

Asked what inspired her to get involved with and give so much back to the community she replied

"I think it stems from the way I was brought up, my mum's values around looking after the environment and the community”.

Proud mum Anita Hopkins said her daughter was a determined young lady who never gave up.

She said Denya had already been accepted into Bond University to study biomedical science and law but was keeping her options open having applied at 10 different universities.

"We'll support her no matter what and follow her to the ends of the earth,” Mrs Hopkins said.

"She's always loved school work and is a real family girl.”

Next year, Denya plans to volunteer at the Commonwealth Games while juggling her studies.

"I think it will be a great experience,” she said.

If Denya doesn't take up her acceptance at Bond she plans to study either medicine or law somewhere in Australia after completing Grade 12.