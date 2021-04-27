Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An Anzac Day service has attracted dozens of people to Brooweena War Memorial.
An Anzac Day service has attracted dozens of people to Brooweena War Memorial.
News

This tiny Coast town marked Anzac Day with heart

Carlie Walker
27th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Anzac Day service attracted dozens of people to Brooweena War Memorial.

The service was held from 9am at the cenotaph at Brooweena Historical Village and Museum.

The service was held from 9am at the cenotaph at Brooweena Historical Village and Museum.
The service was held from 9am at the cenotaph at Brooweena Historical Village and Museum.

Schoolchildren stood alongside veterans during the service.

Wreaths were then laid at the cenotaph.

The service was one of many held across the Fraser Coast, with crowds turning out at Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tiaro, Glenwood, Howard, Toogoom and River Heads.

The service was held from 9am at the cenotaph at Brooweena Historical Village and Museum.
The service was held from 9am at the cenotaph at Brooweena Historical Village and Museum.

Originally published as How tiny Coast town marked Anzac Day

anzac day services
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whales to make a splash as annual migration begins

        Premium Content Whales to make a splash as annual migration begins

        News The east coast of Queensland is anticipating the annual migration of whales

        • 27th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        How younger generation kept Anzac spirit alive

        Premium Content How younger generation kept Anzac spirit alive

        News The younger generation has turned out in force to mark Anzac Day.

        • 27th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        The $14m scam businesses need to watch out for

        Premium Content The $14m scam businesses need to watch out for

        News Australian businesses reported more than $14 million in losses to Scamwatch due to...

        • 27th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        Premium Content PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        News Federal Government agrees to fund half Olympic Games costs

        • 27th Apr 2021 5:13 AM