This tiny Coast town marked Anzac Day with heart

An Anzac Day service attracted dozens of people to Brooweena War Memorial.

The service was held from 9am at the cenotaph at Brooweena Historical Village and Museum.

Schoolchildren stood alongside veterans during the service.

Wreaths were then laid at the cenotaph.

The service was one of many held across the Fraser Coast, with crowds turning out at Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tiaro, Glenwood, Howard, Toogoom and River Heads.

