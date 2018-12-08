How to access best news deal in sport

Roar fans are seen during the round 2 A-League match between the Brisbane Roar and the Wellington Phoenix played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Sunday, October 28, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Roar fans are seen during the round 2 A-League match between the Brisbane Roar and the Wellington Phoenix played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Sunday, October 28, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DARREN ENGLAND

FOOTBALL: The launch of the best news deal in sport has put the Fraser Coast Chronicle's focus firmly on the future of local football.

The Chronicle has partnered with Football Queensland Wide Bay and Brisbane Roar to deliver a truly Roarsome deal that will provide families a pass to see the three-time A-League champions in action at Suncorp Stadium this season, and a scarf to show your support.

That's along with unlimited access to the best sports journalism in the Wide Bay and Queensland, as full digital access to both the Chronicle and Courier-Mail, plus delivery of Saturday's Chronicle is included in the deal.

There, you will find unparalleled coverage of football.

It may be the middle the off-season but the Chronicle will take a close look at every football club on the Fraser Coast.

Starting Tuesday, two Fraser Coast football clubs will be featured each week.

The features will be published every Tuesday and Thursday between now and January 17, except Christmas week, and will lead to the best season of football coverage the Chronicle has produced.

The Chronicle was there for all of the ups and downs of the 2018 season, from Sunbury's incredible finals run in the Fraser Coat League Division 1 Ladies competition to Doon Villa's superb FFA Cup campaign, during which they went within a goal of beating National Premier Leagues Queensland team Sunshine Coast Fire at Villa Park.

We have charted every step of the birth of our Football Queensland Premier League club, the Wide Bay Buccaneers, and followed the highs of successful under-13s and under-15s, the struggles of the open men's team, and the outlook of the long term future.

It is the Chronicle's commitment to keep football in focus in 2019, but before the new year starts we're taking a look at three big moments from this season.

Birth of the Buccs

It is impossible to go past the establishment and inaugural season of the Wide Bay's FQPL team, the Buccaneers.

The Wide Bay has been a black hole of representative sport for far too long.

A former home of the Bundaberg Spirit and Wide Bay Revolution, the Wide Bay hosted just one state league team - netball's Thundercats - before the birth of the Buccaneers.

It was not the smooth process anyone would have preferred. The license was originally offered to Across The Waves, who declined the opportunity at the eleventh hour.

FQWB stepped in, and faced with the prospect of Wide Bay being overlooked for at least five years decided to take on the challenge.

The senior team did not win a game, the senior men's foundation coach was sacked three weeks into the season, the under-18s withdrew due to lack of numbers and the club was hammered on social media by people involved in local football who preferred to throw stones than help.

The success of the under-13s, who narrowly missed the finals, and the under-15s, who remarkably finished in the top four, proved the region has the talent to contend with the best in the state.

Villa fly in the Cup

After a disappointing 2017 campaign where the side truly underperformed, Doon Villa's hopes of a return to the top of local football was recognised in near perfect fashion.

The side ultimately finished second in the Wide Bay Premier League and bowed out in the preliminary final, but Fraser Coast's best-performing WBPL team made history.

The Magpies progressed through the Wide Bay Zone of the nation's biggest knock-out tournament, and set up a date with the Buccaneers.

While the Buccaneers chased its first ever win, Doon Villa's determined line-up decided it would not come at their expense.

The Magpies beat the Buccaneers at Villa Park to be the first local team to beat F QPL team, and set up a date with NPL's Sunshine Coast Fire.

They ultimately lost that close game, but it did prove our teams could match it with those from bigger and better competitions.

Sunbury's march

You can't make a list of the best moments in football and overlook Sunbury's Fraser Coast League Ladies team.

The side finished fourth in the first division women's competition, but were long odds to survive the post-season given it had not beat a top three team during the regular season.

The Blues lost all four regular season games against United Warriors, but won 1-0 in the elimination semi final two weeks ago.

They hadn't beaten Bayside Strikers in four regular season games either, but won 1-0 when it mattered most - in the preliminary final.

A late Friday night final against Tinana, the minor premiers, awaited, but the Blues were more mentally prepared for the challenge.

They teams kicked off late after the division two final went to penalties, and after this classic final went the same way after 120 scoreless minutes.

Sunbury held its nerve in the shoot-out, and ultimately won 3-2 on penalties on trigger euphoric scenes from the Blues' faithful fans.

It was a disappointing end to Tinana's season after the team dominated throughout 2018, but it proved anything can and will happen when the post-season begins.

Let us know what your favourite moment in football was via email: sport@frasercoast chronicle.com.au.