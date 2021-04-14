Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fraser Coast community groups can apply for grants worth up to $2000 to invest in equipment used for sports and recreation.
Fraser Coast community groups can apply for grants worth up to $2000 to invest in equipment used for sports and recreation.
News

How to apply for council’s sport equipment grants

Carlie Walker
14th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Fraser Coast community groups can apply for grants worth up to $2000 to invest in equipment used for sports and recreation.

Councillor Darren Everard said applications for grants of $2000 each in the Fraser Coast Regional Council Sport and Recreation Capital Projects Fund could be submitted between 8am on April 18 and 3pm on May 14.

“Council uses the Australian Sports Directory to confirm whether a sport or recreational pursuit is recognised,” he said.

The Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Fund aims to assist the long-term sustainability of community sport and recreation groups that actively encourage participation in physical activity and improving the health and wellbeing of the local community.

Grants offer eligible organisations the opportunity to build capacity in the sporting and active recreation community to meet and respond to Council’s goals, as outlined in the Corporate Plan.

For information on how to apply, click here.

Application forms are available here.

Grants are for organisations only, not individuals.

Originally published as How to apply for council’s sport equipment grants

fccouncil grants
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Replay: Final day of U16 cricket champs - Flares vs Embers

        Premium Content Replay: Final day of U16 cricket champs - Flares vs Embers

        Cricket Queensland’s best under 16 cricketers will look to finish strong when they run out for the final day of the livestreamed state championships on the Coast.

        Misunderstanding proves costly for disqualified driver

        Premium Content Misunderstanding proves costly for disqualified driver

        News Magistrate: “This is one of the most common offences people go to go jail for”.

        Why Sea Shepherd is relaunching Hervey Bay chapter

        Premium Content Why Sea Shepherd is relaunching Hervey Bay chapter

        News Sea Shepherd is hosting a special event in Queensland’s whale capital. Here’s how...

        Police catch up with unlicensed motorcyclist that evaded them

        Premium Content Police catch up with unlicensed motorcyclist that evaded...

        Crime The man’s spur of the moment decision resulted in multiple charges