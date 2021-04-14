Fraser Coast community groups can apply for grants worth up to $2000 to invest in equipment used for sports and recreation.

Councillor Darren Everard said applications for grants of $2000 each in the Fraser Coast Regional Council Sport and Recreation Capital Projects Fund could be submitted between 8am on April 18 and 3pm on May 14.

“Council uses the Australian Sports Directory to confirm whether a sport or recreational pursuit is recognised,” he said.

The Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Fund aims to assist the long-term sustainability of community sport and recreation groups that actively encourage participation in physical activity and improving the health and wellbeing of the local community.

Grants offer eligible organisations the opportunity to build capacity in the sporting and active recreation community to meet and respond to Council’s goals, as outlined in the Corporate Plan.

For information on how to apply, click here.

Application forms are available here.

Grants are for organisations only, not individuals.

Originally published as How to apply for council’s sport equipment grants