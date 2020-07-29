Menu
How to be part of 100-year plane party

Carlie Walker
29th Jul 2020 3:00 AM
THE sound of a vintage warplane roaring through the skies will be heard across Maryborough on Saturday.

Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels will be held at Maryborough Airport from 9am.

The event celebrates 100 years of powered flight in the Heritage City.

The event will feature aircraft, cars, historical displays, markets, food and refreshments.

If you have a car or aircraft to display, contact 0429 111 260.

Entry is free, but a donation would be appreciated.

Proceeds will go to the SES and the Maryborough Military Aviation Museum and Maryborough Aero Club.

The event has COVID-19 safeguards in place with those attending being asked to register ahead of the day.

The register, click here.

