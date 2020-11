EXTRA rubbish won't be a problem this Christmas.

Fraser Coast residents can order extra collections from the council $3.15 per waste bin and $3.30 per extra recycling bin.

Businesses can order an extra rubbish collection for $4.35 and $3.30 for an extra recycling bin collection.

To book extra services for the Christmas New Year period, call the Fraser Coast Regional Council on 1300 79 49 29 before 1pm December 18.