How to do the great Qld road-trip and pay nothing for fuel

Geoff Egan
| 27th Jul 2017 9:08 AM
Acting Energy and Main Roads Minister Steven Miles announced electric vehicle charging stations would be installed in regional Queensland towns.
A NETWORK of electric vehicle charging stations will offer something most car drivers can only dream about - free fuel.

The Queensland Government will install Tritium-brand electric vehicle charging points throughout the state in an effort to allow electric vehicles to drive from the Gold Coast to Cairns.

For at least the first 12 months it will cost nothing to recharge at one of the points.

The $3 million project will install chargers on the Gold Coast, in Toowoomba, Springfield, Gatton, Cooroy, Maryborough, Childers, Miriam Vale, Rockhampton, Marlborough, Carmila, Mackay, Bowen, Townsville, Tully and Cairns.

Acting Main Roads Minister Steven Miles dubbed the network Queensland's "electric super highway" and promised it would increase the viability of electric cars in Queensland.

"The project is ambitious, but we want as many people as possible on board the electric vehicle revolution, as part of our transition to a low emissions future," he said.

"EVs can provide not only a reduced fuel cost for Queenslanders, but an environmentally-friendly transport option, particularly when charged from renewable energy."

American electric car giant Tesla has installed a "Supercharger" network in NSW and Victoria, but no such infrastructure currently exists in Queensland.

Electric Vehicle Council CEO Behyad Jafari praised the government's support of the plan.

"I encourage all governments across Australia to follow suit, particularly as this support will help to provide motorists with increased choice of cars that are cheaper and healthier to operate," he said.

The charging stations will be installed over the next six months.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  electric car electric car charging station queensland politics steven miles supercharger tesla

