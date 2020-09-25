Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fashion & Beauty

How to dress like Kate Middleton on a Kmart budget

by Karlie Rutherford
25th Sep 2020 5:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

Good news ladies, you don't have to own a crown to dress like a future Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge is not averse to affordable fashion and recycling her looks, and, as The Daily Telegraph discovered, it's possible to achieve her style for under $100.

 

Look one: Pink pants and white shirt. Marks and Spencer pants ($55), Cotton On white top (on sale for $5) and Kmart sneakers ($8).
Look one: Pink pants and white shirt. Marks and Spencer pants ($55), Cotton On white top (on sale for $5) and Kmart sneakers ($8).

On Wednesday Kate Mid­dle­ton stepped out at an event in London's Battersea Park wearing rose pants from British chain store Marks and Spencer, which cost $52.

This wasn't the first time she'd worn the pants, teaming them with a blazer earl­ier in the year while visiting hospital staff.

 

Look two: Kate’s red patterned shirt dress …
Look two: Kate’s red patterned shirt dress …

 

and the Mini Velvet offering ($100).
and the Mini Velvet offering ($100).

This time she completed the look with a plain white T-shirt and white sneakers from Sup­erga, which cost $90.

Stellar's fashion director Kelly Hume says Middleton's timeless style is so popular ­because it allows for items to be reused.

 

Look three: Long-sleeved, blue floral dress …
Look three: Long-sleeved, blue floral dress …

"She doesn't follow trends. She is consistent in her choices. We can always count on Kate to be wearing a perfectly cut sheath, a feminine ­floral dress for spring, and slim fit pants, cropped to show off her ankles. It's conservative and reasonable," Ms Hume said.

"She mixes expensive pieces with a selection from the high street, and always has a killer blow-dry, which makes pretty much anything look good."

 

Look four: Crisp white dress on Kate and (right) a Boo Hoo number ($75).
Look four: Crisp white dress on Kate and (right) a Boo Hoo number ($75).

In September, Kate wore a printed Calla Dress by Beulah London while visiting local communities with Prince William. While this dress retails for $990 a similar version can be found by Mini Velvet at David Jones for $100.

In August, the Duchess recycled a blue dress by Emilia Wickstead from 2019, which cost roughly $2000.

Kmart espadrilles team perfectly with summer dresses ($20).
Kmart espadrilles team perfectly with summer dresses ($20).

However, The Iconic sells a Dazie dress for $90 that looks just as ladylike and can be teamed with $20 ­espadrilles from Kmart.

Ms Hume said that when trying to recreate the Middleton style, invest in ladylike coats and dresses and then "bag a bargain" when it comes to T-shirts, tops and pants.

 

 

Originally published as How to dress like Kate Middleton on a Kmart budget

A similar frock from Dazie ($90)
A similar frock from Dazie ($90)

More Stories

beauty fashion kate middleton lifestyle royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why two-week wait in quarantine was worth it for newcomers

        Premium Content Why two-week wait in quarantine was worth it for newcomers

        Lifestyle They are among many southerners migrating to the Coast

        ‘Spritely’ 94-year-old recognised for war service

        Premium Content ‘Spritely’ 94-year-old recognised for war service

        News Country town’s walking, talking encyclopaedia honoured

        Fire hazard leads to restrictions on tourist attraction

        Premium Content Fire hazard leads to restrictions on tourist attraction

        News Restrictions will be in place in coming months