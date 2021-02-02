Menu
Twenty five new scholarships are open to Fraser Coast students to study at the University of the Sunshine Coast Hervey Bay campus (pictured). Photo: File.
News

How to get a full scholarship to study on the Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Twenty five full scholarships are being offered to Fraser Coast university students applying to study a range of undergraduate certificates this semester.

New this year, the University of the Sunshine Coast has introduced undergraduate certificates in Health and Primary Education to the programs available through its Fraser Coast campus at Hervey Bay.

There are also online options in Game Design, Small Business, Digital Business, Social Media and Interactive Media.

The scholarships will cover the full fees for Commonwealth-supported students studying undergraduate certificates at the local campus, and those living in the Fraser Coast region who enrol in online undergraduate certificates.

USC Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Bartlett said the scholarships were part of a pilot initiative to expand the career and study options for Fraser Coast students and provide direct-level pathways to university degrees.

“This is an ideal opportunity for adults seeking to upskill or re-skill, and new school leavers who maybe did not receive the ATAR score or university offer they had hoped for,” Professor Bartlett said.

The undergraduate certificates comprise four introductory-level subjects to enable students to develop fundamental skills and knowledge in their chosen field of study.

If successfully completed and all other entry criteria is met, the four subjects can be converted to a full semester of credit for their chosen USC degree such as Nursing Science or Primary Education.

Eligible students will be automatically considered for the scholarship when they apply to study one of the available undergraduate certificates.

Applications are now open and will close on February 28.

For details, click here.

Several other scholarships are also available to assist Fraser Coast students along their university journey, including up to $60,000 for a four-year degree in Social Work or Primary Education.

Two scholarships up to $15,000 a year are available through the Federal Government’s Destination Australia Scholarship program.

To be eligible, students must be new to USC, study full-time at the Fraser Coast campus from Semester 1, 2021, and maintain ongoing residency in the area.

Applications close on February 7.

For details click here.

