How to get educated on workplace safety: letter

4th Aug 2017 9:30 AM
TRADIE HEALTH: The health of tradespeople is in focus for the month of August.
TRADIE HEALTH: The health of tradespeople is in focus for the month of August.

MAURICE Blackburn Lawyers are urging tradies and workplaces to get behind Tradies National Health Month this August, an important initiative designed to educate workers on safe work practices.

Tradies are particularly at risk of suffering musculoskeletal injuries as a result of repetitive and demanding physical work. 42% of construction workers commonly suffer from back, nerve and chronic pain injuries according to Worksafe Queensland.

Work-associated accidents have long lasting and devastating impacts on individuals, families and the local community.

Many of these incidents are preventable.

Too often we see workers who are injured as a result of poor safety practices in the workplace.

Ensuring proper training and adequate safety procedures are in place are vital to protecting our tradies.

Educating workers on ways to maintain health and well-being for themselves and co-workers is key.

Use the following guide to help protect against injury and poor well-being.

Be your own health advocate. Early injury prevention and protective health measures such as diet and exercise will help reduce instances of injury and illness in the workplace.

Observe safe handling techniques when lifting objects.

Position body safely, avoiding twisting or awkward movements; keep load close to body; and ask for assistance when needed.

Use approved equipment and safety gear. Utilise equipment to make tasks easier and safer.

Wear or use safety equipment to protect yourself and others for the task at hand.

Ease workplace stress.

Fatigue, workplace bullying, and demanding workload may contribute to poor mental health and a lack of concentration on the job.

Seek help early before it gets on top of you or those around you.

Know your rights.

Employers are legally responsible for providing their workers with a safe working environment.

Speak to a union representative or seek legal help if you have any concerns.

Tradies national health month is a valuable reminder to look after yourself and others in the workplace not just throughout August, but for your entire working life.

ANDREW MCKENZIE

Maurice Blackburn

Principal

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcopinion letter to the editor workplace safety

