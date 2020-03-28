How to get through a lockdown like a celebrity

Old and young, rich and poor, ordinary and famous - we are now all stuck at home and having to find things to do.

Today at Remote Control we want to highlight a few simple things we can all try this weekend - and note some of the stars already giving it a go.

Let us know which activities you rate.

SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESS

Something we can all do, wherever we are - until furthers restrictions at least. Jennifer Aniston has made use of her social media platform during the lockdown to promote charities such as Feed America, The American Red Cross and local New York coffee shop - no not Central Perk! - The Smile.

She has also praised health workers by calling them heroes at this crucial time. "Sending lots of love and gratitude to all of these amazing women working around the clock," Jen said. "You are our heroes."

Sharing important information about COVID-19, the Friends star also posted, "This is a chaotic time...but remember the best thing we can do now is stay informed, stay calm, and stay inside or away from crowds to help slow the spread of the virus.

"It's important we take it seriously so that we can keep others healthy. If you're young and healthy please remember social distancing is not just for you, it's to help everyone who is at risk or vulnerable. We need to work together! Be safe and spread the word."

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Singer Christina Aguilera is making the most of her time at home by doing arts and crafts with her youngest child.

The 39-year-old, who has recorded two songs for Disney's delayed Mulan movie, is putting all her efforts into making the most of her time with five-year-old Summer Rain Rutler.

Christina Aguilera is doing craft with her daughter. Picture: Amy Sussman

On Instagram the mother-of-two shared her thoughts about this unique moment in time. "Staying home and making art with this little one. While we distance ourselves and keep our communities safe, I encourage you to get creative - find ways to do the all the little things that make you happy," she shared.

"Life is a gift and sometimes it takes these hard reminders to realise all that we have and what we live for...the things that REALLY matter. Thinking of everyone around the world during this challenging time- we are fighters and we will make it through this together. Love, X"

CREATE A WEB SERIES

Miley Cyrus has turned her lockdown into an opportunity to raise spirits via a web series.

Bright Minded: Live With Miley is a series of discussions featuring special guests, to help people stay positive and focused during the darkest of times.

The 27-year-old singer, who had to cancel her World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert in Melbourne because of the coronavirus outbreak, has uploaded her first episode to YouTube for fans to watch.

Miley Cyrus has created a web series to get through lockdown. Picture: Instagram

Miley has also shared her thoughts on how we should behave during the crisis on social media saying, "Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.

"NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint."

STORYTELLING WITH CHILDREN

Alongside Jennifer Garner and a host of other A-listers, actor Amy Adams has kicked off a brilliant venture for parents whose children are currently off school because of coronavirus.

Save With Stories sees A-listers reading children's stories on social media, and aims to raise money for children who are in need of help and support at this desperate time.

Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner have started reading stories to kids. Picture: Instagram

In her Instagram post to launch the scheme, the 45-year-old mother-of-one said, "I've decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time.

"My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES - a spot to watch your favourite celebrities read your favourite children's books. We are galvanising as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength's NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic♥️)."

WRITE LETTERS

After being forced to cancel a series of shows because of the outbreak, Material Girl Madonna is now using her time in isolation to write letters to her fans.

In a post entitled, Madame X Quarantine Diaries, she shared on social media, "Madame X did not die in Paris … Her journey continues on self-quarantined in honor and respect of COVID-19."

Madonna is using isolation to write to her fans. Picture: Instagram

Referring to her previous knee injury, the 61-year-old singer added, "I am still in pain with no cure in sight, thanks to all the borders being closed. I shall learn from this and grow stronger, for now, I will continue to fight.

"Ironically the brand of this typewriter is Corona. Words and typewritten letters make me feel alive, remind me that there are so many stories to tell and share with the world. After all, stories are all we have. We rely on stories to guide us to shape us and teach us and show us the way."

PLAY WITH PETS

Pets are having a great time with their owners at home - although walkies have been curtailed a bit. Ariana Grande is making the most of her time in isolation by playing with her ten dogs; Coco, Lafayette, Lily, Snape, Talouse, Myron, Ophelia, Sirius, Fawkes and Pignoli.

The 26-year-old 7 Rings singer is sharing snaps of her various pet pooches around the house on social media while she takes time out.

Ariana has said of the coronavirus crisis, "Hope everyone is doing some serious Netflix bingeing, book reading, group face-timing, bubble bathing, writing, painting, whatever makes u feel sane while isolating and keeping yourselves and others safe."

ORGANISE YOUR FILES

Kim Kardashian West has been doing what we probably have all put off for too long - reorganising her computer files.

The 39-year-old shared with her 64 million followers on Twitter, "Bored and organising lots of pics in my computer. Get ready for some good throw backs."

The law school student has also put out some encouraging words of wisdom as she delays the launch of her latest KKW Beauty products.

Kim Kardashian is reorganising her computer files. Picture: Instagram

"Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such an elderly neighbour, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus," says Kim

"Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family's prayers."

GO ONLINE SHOPPING

Jennifer Lopez is self-isolating with finance Alex Rodriguez and her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, at the moment to safeguard the people around her, and is lifting her spirits by online shopping.

"We're all stuck at home right now," says the 50-year-old. "Everybody's quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy. So we've gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don't we?

Jennifer Lopez is spending her time online shopping. Picture: Jon Kopaloff

"We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high," adds J-Lo who just so happens to have launched her own range of footwear. "I don't know anything that makes me happier than shopping for a pair of shoes.

"I think there's a lot of online shopping going on right now. And that's not to make light of this very serious situation, and the people working very hard to stop it. But we have to stay human and we have to keep our sense of humour in hard times, as well."

DO THE CHORES

After being the first A-lister to test positive for COVID-19, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are now safely out of hospital and self-isolating in a rental home on the Gold Coast of Australia.

Having shared the initial news via social media, the 63-year-old double Oscar winner is keeping everyone posted on what the couple are doing now.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks caught up on chores. Picture: Instagram

In a recent post on social media Tom said, "Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever, but the blahs."

He went on to say of his daily routine, "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points."

CATCH UP ON TV

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff, grabbed the headlines recently with a blunt message to anybody who isn't taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously.

The 32-year-old actor made a passionate plea to the world via Instagram saying, "To all you young millennial a**holes that keep going out partying: go home. Stop killing old people please."

Hilary Duff has asked everyone to stayhome. Picture: Instagram

After revealing that she and husband, Matthew Koma, had just finished watching Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, Hilary asked her 14 million followers for other viewing suggestions, and mooted a Game of Thrones marathon for the pair while they are at home. Remember you can now get Netflix via Foxtel - so even more bang for your buck.

Originally published as How to get through lockdown like a celebrity