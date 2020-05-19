Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An equestrian event at the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park in 2019. Photo: Alistair Brightman
An equestrian event at the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park in 2019. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

How to have your say on the Maryborough Showgrounds

Stuart Fast
19th May 2020 4:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER COAST residents are being encouraged to have their say on the future of the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said a Strategic Plan for the 105-hectare showgrounds would be developed over the next few months.

The strategic planning process will consider how the Showgrounds’ operational and resourcing practices, asset management and financial sustainability are set up to enable it to meet the future needs of the Fraser Coast community.

“We want to ensure our management, operation and investment in the facility allow us to make the most of what it has to offer and strengthen its social and economic value for our region,’’ Cr Everard said.

“The Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park is one of the largest multipurpose public venues in regional Australia hosting numerous festivals, community activities, exhibitions and equestrian events each year,” he said.

“We are very fortunate to have a facility of this calibre on the Fraser Coast.

Sport and leisure planning consultants, Otium Planning Group, have been engaged to assist in developing the strategic plan

The consultants have been meeting with user groups throughout April and are encouraging residents to have their say.

“I encourage local residents to take the survey and get involved in the process to help Council better understand the community’s vision and aspirations for this important facility,” Cr Everard said.

Residents can have there say at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/have-your-say

The consulting group can be sent feedback at msep@otiumplanning.com.au, or contacted directly on 3823 5688.

fraser coast future fraser coast regional council maryborough showgrounds
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic lights to be installed at busy M'boro intersection

        premium_icon Traffic lights to be installed at busy M'boro intersection

        News More than $800,000 will be spent on the project

        Former M’boro soldier has win in interpreter fight

        premium_icon Former M’boro soldier has win in interpreter fight

        News An appeal against an earlier decision has been successful

        BREAKING: One injured after Bay motorcycle crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: One injured after Bay motorcycle crash

        Breaking Paramedics treated the patient at the scene

        Massive cash injection as Premier launches road to recovery

        premium_icon Massive cash injection as Premier launches road to recovery

        Politics Industry Recovery Panel established to guide state through pandemic