How to have your say on the Maryborough Showgrounds

An equestrian event at the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park in 2019. Photo: Alistair Brightman

FRASER COAST residents are being encouraged to have their say on the future of the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said a Strategic Plan for the 105-hectare showgrounds would be developed over the next few months.

The strategic planning process will consider how the Showgrounds’ operational and resourcing practices, asset management and financial sustainability are set up to enable it to meet the future needs of the Fraser Coast community.

“We want to ensure our management, operation and investment in the facility allow us to make the most of what it has to offer and strengthen its social and economic value for our region,’’ Cr Everard said.

“The Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park is one of the largest multipurpose public venues in regional Australia hosting numerous festivals, community activities, exhibitions and equestrian events each year,” he said.

“We are very fortunate to have a facility of this calibre on the Fraser Coast.

Sport and leisure planning consultants, Otium Planning Group, have been engaged to assist in developing the strategic plan

The consultants have been meeting with user groups throughout April and are encouraging residents to have their say.

“I encourage local residents to take the survey and get involved in the process to help Council better understand the community’s vision and aspirations for this important facility,” Cr Everard said.

Residents can have there say at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/have-your-say

The consulting group can be sent feedback at msep@otiumplanning.com.au, or contacted directly on 3823 5688.