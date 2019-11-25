How to help shape future of region’s health service

Consumers invited to join key consumer group to advise on public health services like the Hervey Bay Hospital (pictured).

Consumers invited to join key consumer group to advise on public health services like the Hervey Bay Hospital (pictured). Cody Fox

COMMUNITY members are being invited to join a consumer group to provide feedback on local public health services.

Expressions of interest are sought from people keen to have a say as part of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's Consumer Partnership Group.

WBHHS manager of consumer and community engagement Moya Zunker said CPG positions were about placing patients, carers and consumers at the centre of all healthcare discussions.

"The CPG provides advice from a consumer perspective to the Executive Governance Committee and has direct input into how WBHHS plans, organises, delivers, monitors and evaluates its health services," she said.

WBHH board chair Peta Jamieson said the CPG played an important role in ensuring the people of the region had a say on the future of the health service.

"The CPG is a practical way that WBHHS can take on that direct feedback from community members and ensure WBHHS services and facilities are responsive to the needs of the people who interact with them," she said.

"I encourage anyone who interacts with the health system and wishes to make a positive and constructive contribution to evaluating WBHHS care and planning for its future to consider joining the group."

As well as providing feedback to WBHHS, CPG members are also provided with information about how the health service operates, which broadens their knowledge and understanding.

"Anyone with an interest in a position or seeking more information is more than welcome to contact our team," Ms Zunker said.

To find out more, phone 4303 8858 or email WBHHS.Consumer@health.qld.gov.au.