FISHING: How to hook a barra on the Fraser Coast

A FEW warmer days this week will have local estuary anglers getting a little excited, but it's still early as the days get longer and warmer some of our summer species will start to get more active.

Burrum

With the warmer weather anglers will begin to get their jack and barra gear ready.

Live baits are a great way to target barra and jacks in the early part of the season but hardbodie lures casted around the snags have already been getting some nice fish.

Whiting have also been active with black bank producing some nice specimens.

Out the front golden trevally and a few mac tuna can be found around the Burrum 8 mile along with the odd grunter.

Wide Grounds

The wide grounds such as the 25 fathom hole and southern gutters have been producing a few scarlets, snapper, cod, coral trout and other mixed reef fish. Mac tuna have also been about and should move in closer to the bay for the sport anglers.

Platypus Bay

The bay has been fairly quite with just the odd trevally, snapper and mackerel being reported. As water temps rise we should start seeing mac tuna move in along with bigger schools of school mackerel.

Local Reefs

Cod, snapper, coral trout and blackall have been reported coming from the artificial reef. The next few weeks will also see blue parrot become active with live crabs working best on the blueys. Squid can still be found around the rocky outcrops and shallow reefs.

Sandy Strait

The straits have been fishing well of late with whiting grunter, cod and blue parrot being reported. The flats along the western side of Fraser Island has been producing the better quality whiting with live yabbies a must have bait.

Try walking the flats when targeting the whiting, often the best fish will come from water to shallow for a boat to get to.

Good size flathead have also been active with soft plastics getting the results. A few good squid have been about working the rocky islands and flats has seen results.

Urangan Pier

Steve from Anglers Den has reported flathead to 2kg, bream, whiting and mac tuna coming from the Urangan Pier. The flats around the pier and toward Torquay will also be worth a look for a whiting on the big tides this week