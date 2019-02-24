Menu
Frangipanis come in a range of colours, from traditional white through to gorgeous pinks.
Gardening

How to keep your frangipani looking fantastic

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
24th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
A frangipani can create a lush tropical look in your garden, make a superb shade tree and, of course, the flowers are beautiful and heavenly scented. Frangipanis come in a range of gorgeous colours, from the traditional white through to apricots, pinks, yellows and rich burgundy. Here are some tips to keep your frangipani looking fantastic:

Feeding - frangipanis will appreciate a feed in February with a fertiliser that will provide a good blend of nutrients for encouraging lots of flowers and healthy leaf growth as well as enriching the soil with valuable organic matter.

Watering - if the weather is hot and dry, frangipanis will appreciate deep watering once a week. There's no need to keep the soil constantly moist, as frangipanis do best in slightly drier conditions. Regular watering is particularly important for potted frangipanis.

Disease and pest control - one of the most common problems with frangipanis is rust. Damage can be minimised by spraying early infections regularly with a rose and flower fungicide.

Angie Thomas is a horticulturalist at Yates.

