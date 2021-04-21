Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Titans Schools League rugby league: Leilani Taofinuu, 13 (Marsden), Lily Prendergast, 17 (Marymount College), Aston Bai, 17 (Marymount College), Jack Kelly, 17 (St Michael's College), Jaydah Tofae, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Shaylee Joseph, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Sunny Gerrard, 17 (Keebra Park SHS), Jack Hudson, 16 (Keebra Park SHS), at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams
Titans Schools League rugby league: Leilani Taofinuu, 13 (Marsden), Lily Prendergast, 17 (Marymount College), Aston Bai, 17 (Marymount College), Jack Kelly, 17 (St Michael's College), Jaydah Tofae, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Shaylee Joseph, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Sunny Gerrard, 17 (Keebra Park SHS), Jack Hudson, 16 (Keebra Park SHS), at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams
Rugby League

How to livestream Titans Schools League today

by Andrew Dawson
21st Apr 2021 11:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Schoolgirl and schoolboy rugby league livestreaming will be back with a bang today as the Titans Schools League gets ready for take off this afternoon.

We will livestream six games across two venues each Wednesday in a competition which has seen record growth.

"In 2021, there are 100 teams representing 25 schools in the competition which is nearly double the amount of teams from the last full length competition in 2019,'' said Darren Robb, the Gold Coast Titans Game Development Manager.

 

Titans Schools League . Picture: Jerad Williams
Titans Schools League . Picture: Jerad Williams

Teams from across the Gold Coast through Ipswich SHS, Stretton College and Forest Lake SHS will take part.

"The Titans partnership with News Corp to livestream provides the competition with the opportunity to showcase local grassroots school rugby league on a national platform,'' Robb said.

St Michael's College coach Corbin Levick said the Titans Schools Cup was a competition for students of all sporting abilities to "have a crack''. "It is a great competition and the implementation of the girls competition has been amazing.''

 

Titans Schools League. Leilani Taofinuu, 13 (Marsden), Lily Prendergast, 17 (Marymount College), Aston Bai, 17 (Marymount College), Jack Kelly, 17 (St Michael's College), Jaydah Tofae, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Shaylee Joseph, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Sunny Gerrard, 17 (Keebra Park SHS), Jack Hudson, 16 (Keebra Park SHS), at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams
Titans Schools League. Leilani Taofinuu, 13 (Marsden), Lily Prendergast, 17 (Marymount College), Aston Bai, 17 (Marymount College), Jack Kelly, 17 (St Michael's College), Jaydah Tofae, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Shaylee Joseph, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Sunny Gerrard, 17 (Keebra Park SHS), Jack Hudson, 16 (Keebra Park SHS), at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams

Mabel Park SHS girls coach Tamati Elers said it was a great competition to "test ourselves against everyone else to see how we are travelling, and the more games we get, the more experience we get''.

 

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

TODAY, round 1 at Marsden SHS

Girls Year 7-8

2pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS

Girls Year 9-10

2:50pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS

Girls Year 11-12

3:50pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS

WEDNESDAY, round 1 at Southport Sharks

Boys Year 9/10 Div 1

5pm: Keebra Park v Marymount

Boys Year 11/12 Div 2

6pm: Keebra Park v Marymount

Boys Year 11-12 (Div 1)

7pm: Keebra Park v Marymount

 

 

 

 

Originally published as How to livestream Titans Schools League today

More Stories

livestream nrl rugby league sport titans schools league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorcyclist injured in Maryborough crash

        Premium Content Motorcyclist injured in Maryborough crash

        News The patient was transported to hospital

        FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        ‘They’re dead’: Family that ‘lives in a box’

        ‘They’re dead’: Family that ‘lives in a box’

        News Queensland family is living “in a box” on Christmas Island