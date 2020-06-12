How to log on to online update on Hinkler Regional Deal

FREE online information sessions will offer residents the chance to explore current progress on the Hinkler Regional Deal.

The 45-minute webinars, hosted by Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett and featuring speakers from the Australian Government and local Councils, will include remarks from Federal Assistant Minister Regional Development and Territories Nola Marino, Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour.

The sessions will be held on June 17 for the Bundaberg region and June 18 for Hervey Bay, both from 4pm.

The webinars are limited to 100 per session.

Mr Pitt said that the deal was proving to be a "game changer" for the region.

We are confident that with the strong commitment by government, private investment will follow from the opportunities and confidence created."

Cr Seymour said the Deal was charting a path for Bundaberg and Hervey Bay's economic development, resilience and liveability.

"The Hinkler Regional Deal is a very significant investment for our region by Council and the Australian Government, so I encourage residents to tune in and find out all about it for themselves," Mayor Seymour said.

Hinkler Regional Deal Local Partnership Forum Chair Scott Rowe will facilitate the webinars and said they would provide a timely update on the status of the game-changing projects.

"Community engagement is an important part of ensuring we maximise opportunities for the region, and these webinars provide a great opportunity to drive the Deal forward," Mr Rowe said.

"These information sessions will complement the Hinkler Regional Deal Local Partnership Forum and Executive Board, which will be both meeting to discuss the region and progress being made under the Deal.

Hervey Bay Webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/7815903890620/WN_h6hhHD-MReKXLJL6Fnl0sA