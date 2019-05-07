Menu
Arthur Gorrie
Arthur Gorrie File Photo
How to make sure you win on election day

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th May 2019 12:01 AM
"IT'S such a lovely day,” the old joke tells us. "Now watch someone ruin it.”

Well, here I go, talking about the upcoming House of Representatives and Senate elections.

Governments can ruin your life or create the best of all possible worlds. Most do a little of both.

We should be grateful for the range of ideas from candidates lining up for Wide Bay in the House of Representatives and Queensland in the Senate.

Wide Bay has candidates from the Greens, the ALP, the United Australia Party, the LNP, an Independent, Fraser Annng's Conservative National Party and Pauline Hanson's One Nation.

In the Senate, we have an incredible choice, including all those above, along with Rise Up Australia Party, Involuntary Medication Objectors, Climate Action! Immigration Action! Accountable Politicians!, Animal Justice Party, Independents for Climate Action Now, Australian Workers Party, Australian Better Families, Help End Marijuana Prohibition (HEMP), Australian Conservatives, Labour DLP, Katter's Australian Party, The Great Australian Party, the Pirate Party, Sustainable Australia, Love Australia or Leave, Shooters Fishers and Farmers,Liberal Democrats, Citizens Electoral Council, The Australian Mental Health Party and heaps of Independents.

Why not think it through and have your share of the say by voting? It is a lot more convenient than alternatives like revolution or civil war, which is how they still do it in many other nations.

federal election 2019 house of representatives senate wide bay
Gympie Times

