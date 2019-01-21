How to spend Australia Day across the Fraser Coast

Tiaro celebrates Australia Day, with a family day in the park, hosted by the Social Club of Tiaro and the Surrounds. Whatever it takes to cool down - Sandra Whelan plays on the slip and slide last year.

THERE are a host of free family activities being held right across the Fraser Coast to celebrate Australia Day, on Saturday, January 26.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said historical demonstrations, vintage car displays, community barbecues and sack races were among the activities planned in the region.

"To ensure as many communities as possible can participate in Australia Day activities, council has provided community grants to groups at Tiaro, Poona, Toogoom, Maryborough and Hervey Bay for celebrations,” he said.

"The community celebrations are on top of the council Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony at the Brolga Theatre, which this year is being held in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Maryborough - Sunrise.”

The Maryborough activities start with a free community breakfast-on-the-lawn of the Brolga Theatre cooked by Rotarians from 7am. The Rotarians will then run traditional indigenous and English games on the lawn from 8.15am.

The council citizenship ceremony will be held inside the Brolga at 8.30am followed by the presentation of the Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards.

"Everyone from across the Fraser Coast is invited,” Cr Seymour said.

"There is no better way to celebrate Australia Day than singing the national anthem with our newest citizens and congratulating the volunteers for their efforts in ensuring that the Fraser Coast is such a vibrant and caring community.”

Down the Sandy Strait at Poona, a free barbecue lunch, cricket, tennis, basketball and other sports activities start from 9am (prizes for games winners).

The Lions Club of Tiaro and District Australia Day Celebrations include traditional games for all ages such as sack races at the Tiaro Rec Grounds in Inman Rd from 10am to 5pm. Games also include 7-a-side cricket and beach volleyball. Prizes will be given to each participating child. Food and drink will be available.

Up the coast at Burrum Heads, Australia Day starts with a community breakfast at 7am at the Burrum Heads Hall (gold coin donation) followed by the raising of the Australian flag at 8am. Finish the morning with a cup of tea or coffee in the hall.

See Tuesday's paper for a full list of Australia Day activities across the region.