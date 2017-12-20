Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How to spot 'Santa' in the sky tonight

Inge Hansen
by

IF YOU look up at the sky tonight, you may see 'Santa' scouting the best route for his trip around the world.

NASA's International Space Station will be visible from Maryborough at 7.59pm for just six minutes.

However, it won't be your last chance to spot it with the space station appearing each night in the lead up to Christmas.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE HERE>>

Onlookers can expect it to look like a fast moving plane except much higher, according to NASA.

Travelling at thousands of kilometres an hour, the only reason we earthlings can see the space station is due to it reflecting sun light similar to that of the moon.

Let's hope we don't have a cloudy evening.

STORY: International Space Station cruising above Queensland coast

When and where you can spot the International Space Station

Wednesday, December 20, 7.59pm

  • Visible: Six minutes
  • Max height: 84°
  • Appears: 11° above NW
  • Disappears: 10° above SE

Thursday, December 21, 4.10am

  • Visible: Five minutes
  • Max height: 24°
  • Appears: 11° above SSW
  • Disappears: 10° above E

Thursday, December 21, 7.07pm

  • Visible: Six minutes
  • Max height: 35°
  • Appears: 10° above NNW
  • Disappears: 10° above ESE

Thursday, December 21, 8.48pm

  • Visible: < one minute
  • Max height: 10°
  • Appears: 10° above SSW
  • Disappears: 10° above SSW

Friday, December 22, 3.19am

  • Visible: < one minute
  • Max height: 10°
  • Appears: 10° above SSE
  • Disappears: 10° above SSE

Friday, December 22, 7.51pm

  • Visible: Five minutes
  • Max height: 25°
  • Appears: 11° above W
  • Disappears: 10° above SSE

Saturday, December 23, 4.01am

  • Visible: Six minutes
  • Max height: 80°
  • Appears: 11° above SW
  • Disappears: 10° above NE

Saturday, December 23, 7pm

  • Visible: Five minutes
  • Max height: 60°
  • Appears: 23° above WNW
  • Disappears: 10° above SSE

Sunday, December 24, 3.09am

  • Visible: Six minutes
  • Max height: 32°
  • Appears: 11° above SSW
  • Disappears: 10° above ENE

Monday, December 25, 2.18am

  • Visible: Four minutes
  • Max height: 15°
  • Appears: 11° above S
  • Disappears: 11° above ESE

Monday, December 25, 3.53am

  • Visible: Five minutes
  • Max height: 27°
  • Appears: 11° above WSW
  • Disappears: 10° above N

Related Items

Topics:  fccommunity international space station maryborough nasa

Fraser Coast Chronicle
SNAKE FOOTAGE: 'Holy s--- look at that big bastard'

SNAKE FOOTAGE: 'Holy s--- look at that big bastard'

SHANNON Otto got quite the surprise when he noticed a 2.5m python near the sliding doors to his back verandah.

Drunk man tells Bruce Saunders to 'watch out'

Grant Terrence Young, 60, of Maryborough, leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The man abused the MP in a string of voice messages.

International Space Station cruising above Queensland coast

Journey will include Mackay, Rockhampton, Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane

Aquatic Centre school holiday opening hours

Cooling off at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre are (L) Brianna Kakouris, Mea Gerry, Krystel Kakouris and Kira Watts.

The popular inflatables are operating too.

Local Partners