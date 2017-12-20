How to spot 'Santa' in the sky tonight

IF YOU look up at the sky tonight, you may see 'Santa' scouting the best route for his trip around the world.
NASA's International Space Station will be visible from Maryborough at 7.59pm for just six minutes.
However, it won't be your last chance to spot it with the space station appearing each night in the lead up to Christmas.
Onlookers can expect it to look like a fast moving plane except much higher, according to NASA.
Travelling at thousands of kilometres an hour, the only reason we earthlings can see the space station is due to it reflecting sun light similar to that of the moon.
Let's hope we don't have a cloudy evening.
When and where you can spot the International Space Station
Wednesday, December 20, 7.59pm
- Visible: Six minutes
- Max height: 84°
- Appears: 11° above NW
- Disappears: 10° above SE
Thursday, December 21, 4.10am
- Visible: Five minutes
- Max height: 24°
- Appears: 11° above SSW
- Disappears: 10° above E
Thursday, December 21, 7.07pm
- Visible: Six minutes
- Max height: 35°
- Appears: 10° above NNW
- Disappears: 10° above ESE
Thursday, December 21, 8.48pm
- Visible: < one minute
- Max height: 10°
- Appears: 10° above SSW
- Disappears: 10° above SSW
Friday, December 22, 3.19am
- Visible: < one minute
- Max height: 10°
- Appears: 10° above SSE
- Disappears: 10° above SSE
Friday, December 22, 7.51pm
- Visible: Five minutes
- Max height: 25°
- Appears: 11° above W
- Disappears: 10° above SSE
Saturday, December 23, 4.01am
- Visible: Six minutes
- Max height: 80°
- Appears: 11° above SW
- Disappears: 10° above NE
Saturday, December 23, 7pm
- Visible: Five minutes
- Max height: 60°
- Appears: 23° above WNW
- Disappears: 10° above SSE
Sunday, December 24, 3.09am
- Visible: Six minutes
- Max height: 32°
- Appears: 11° above SSW
- Disappears: 10° above ENE
Monday, December 25, 2.18am
- Visible: Four minutes
- Max height: 15°
- Appears: 11° above S
- Disappears: 11° above ESE
Monday, December 25, 3.53am
- Visible: Five minutes
- Max height: 27°
- Appears: 11° above WSW
- Disappears: 10° above N