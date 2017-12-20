How to spot 'Santa' in the sky tonight

IF YOU look up at the sky tonight, you may see 'Santa' scouting the best route for his trip around the world.

NASA's International Space Station will be visible from Maryborough at 7.59pm for just six minutes.

However, it won't be your last chance to spot it with the space station appearing each night in the lead up to Christmas.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE HERE>>

Onlookers can expect it to look like a fast moving plane except much higher, according to NASA.

Travelling at thousands of kilometres an hour, the only reason we earthlings can see the space station is due to it reflecting sun light similar to that of the moon.

Let's hope we don't have a cloudy evening.

STORY: International Space Station cruising above Queensland coast

When and where you can spot the International Space Station

Wednesday, December 20, 7.59pm

Visible: Six minutes

Max height: 84°

Appears: 11° above NW

Disappears: 10° above SE

Thursday, December 21, 4.10am

Visible: Five minutes

Max height: 24°

Appears: 11° above SSW

Disappears: 10° above E

Thursday, December 21, 7.07pm

Visible: Six minutes

Max height: 35°

Appears: 10° above NNW

Disappears: 10° above ESE

Thursday, December 21, 8.48pm

Visible: < one minute

Max height: 10°

Appears: 10° above SSW

Disappears: 10° above SSW

Friday, December 22, 3.19am

Visible: < one minute

Max height: 10°

Appears: 10° above SSE

Disappears: 10° above SSE

Friday, December 22, 7.51pm

Visible: Five minutes

Max height: 25°

Appears: 11° above W

Disappears: 10° above SSE

Saturday, December 23, 4.01am

Visible: Six minutes

Max height: 80°

Appears: 11° above SW

Disappears: 10° above NE

Saturday, December 23, 7pm

Visible: Five minutes

Max height: 60°

Appears: 23° above WNW

Disappears: 10° above SSE

Sunday, December 24, 3.09am

Visible: Six minutes

Max height: 32°

Appears: 11° above SSW

Disappears: 10° above ENE

Monday, December 25, 2.18am

Visible: Four minutes

Max height: 15°

Appears: 11° above S

Disappears: 11° above ESE

Monday, December 25, 3.53am