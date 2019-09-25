HOW TO WATCH: Bay dance schools Get the Beat at finals

Hervey Bay Dance School students Libby Twose, Maya Freeth, Holly Brennan and Michaela Alexander are ready to rock the stage at the 2019 Get the Beat National Finals.

PARENTS who can't attend the 2019 Get the Beat National Finals in Caloundra this weekend will be able to watch their children dazzle on stage via live-streaming on the Fraser Coast Chronicle website.

Thirty-three students from Hervey Bay Dance School and Hervey Bay Performing Arts College will feature heavily in the Australia-wide hip hop championships, with 25 groups routines and a number of solos and duos being performed from today to Tuesday, October 1.

School and college director Jonathon Heeley said News Corp's live-streaming of the event was a great way to show off the incredible talent of Fraser Coast dancers.

"I think this is fantastic. It's going to be great to be able to showcase the incredible talent that is performing at GTB on such an easily assessable platform for everyone that may not be able to make it to the event on the Sunshine Coast," Mr Heeley said.

"It's fantastic to really see dance being promoted throughout the Fraser Coast region and throughout the country."

With about 3000 dancers from from Australia, New Zealand and Asia battling it out for championship glory, Mr Heeley said it was a privilege for his crew to attend and compete at the prestigious event.

Thirty regional dancing clubs will go head-to-head in the fifth annual competition, with performances to a wide variety of musical styles.

"It will be amazing for our students to compete against all the amazing studios that placed at regional events throughout their tour.

"It makes myself and my staff very proud to have our students competing in such a high profile competition.

"We are looking forward to getting these routines on stage again after doing so well at regionals and placing Regional Champions for a number of age groups."

For the first time, the Fraser Coast Chronicle will live stream acts in this year's finals, from Friday to Tuesday.

Competition director Karen Manley said it was an "unreal" opportunity for parents and loved ones who couldn't make the competition to watch from home.

"I'm sure they'll take a lot of pride in being able to see and watch live," she said.

Visit the Fraser Coast Chronicle website to catch all the action.

To see the livestream schedule, click here.

WHEN TO WATCH: