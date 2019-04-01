How to win a Dulux Paint plush toy dog

PERSONAL TOUCH: Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay owner Ed O'Neill with the 1.5m Dulux Paint plush toy dog he donated to the Chronicle to raffle for Relay For Life.

PERSONAL TOUCH: Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay owner Ed O'Neill with the 1.5m Dulux Paint plush toy dog he donated to the Chronicle to raffle for Relay For Life. Cody Fox

WHEN Ed O'Neill was approached by the Chronicle with a favour to ask in the name of cancer research, he didn't hesitate.

The owner of Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay generously donated a 1.5m Dulux Paint plush toy dog for the Chronicle to raffle for Relay For Life.

The idea come from former Chronicle colleague, Juanita Hamilton, who, before being diagnosed with incurable cancer last year, used to regularly visit the Pialba store.

Mr O'Neill said Ms Hamilton always loved the Dulux dog and was more than happy to donate the toy on her behalf.

"I've met Juanita quite a few times by coming into the shop," Mr O'Neill said.

"She is just a really nice, bubbly lady. Cancer touches everyone's life in some way, shape or form, whether it be friends, relatives or loved ones, so (donating the toy) is just a good thing to do to go towards (cancer) research.

"I have had cancer three times myself as well, so I know what that's about."

Tickets to win the Dulux Paint plush toy dog cost $2 each, or $5 for three, and are available from the Fraser Coast Chronicle office, Shop 2A, Central Plaza, 7 Central Ave, Pialba.

The winner will be drawn at 11am on Friday, May 31.

Fundraiser - Ed O'Neill from Inspirations Paint. Cody Fox

REGISTRATIONS ARE OPEN FOR RELAY FOR LIFE

ONE person is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes in Queensland - these people are our family members, our friends, and our colleagues.

Hervey Bay Relay For Life is an inspiring event organised by passionate, local volunteers who bring the community together to celebrate survivors, recognise carers and raise vital funds to support Cancer Council Queensland's work.

This year, Hervey Bay Relay For Life is on October 19-20 at Ralph Stafford Park from 3pm.

At the event, teams of about 10 to 15 people will commit to having at least one person moving around the track at any one time for 18 hours.

Every step Relayers take helps to ensure locals who are diagnosed with cancer have access to adequate support and care, and the latest cancer treatments.

The weekend will be packed with entertainment, inspirational ceremonies and team challenges.

This year, Cancer Council Queensland hope to raise more than $45,000 for the cause.

Register a team today at relayforlife.org.au, or phone 1300 656 585.