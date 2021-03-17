Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police attended a single vehicle crash where a car got stuck on a concrete pipe. Photo: Alister Brightman/ File
Police attended a single vehicle crash where a car got stuck on a concrete pipe. Photo: Alister Brightman/ File
News

How too much festive fun ended with car stuck on concrete pipe

Stuart Fast
18th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A bad decision after a Christmas party has caught up with a Hervey Bay driver.

Kenneth Folland pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to mid range drink driving over the incident which took place on December 26 at 8pm.

Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said police were called to crash on the corner of Tooth Street and Dover Street and observed the defendant’s vehicle stationary on the side of the road, immobilised by a large concrete drain pipe underneath.

“He made admissions to being the driver of the vehicle and crashing it, he was driving after a night at the Hervey Bay Golf Club,” she said.

“He made admissions to consuming a number of alcoholic drinks during the evening and was driving home when he became lodged on the pipe, attempting to over take the vehicle.”

Mr Folland said his drinking that night was out of character and he made a bad decision to drive.

“I was caught up in the Christmas spirit and I don’t drink drive as a rule. I realise that I was shouldn’t have been driving,” he said.

“I’m very sorry and I’m ashamed of doing that.”

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Mr Folland’s plea of guilty when sentencing.

He was convicted, fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Miracle recovery continues after near-fatal injury

        Premium Content UPDATE: Miracle recovery continues after near-fatal injury

        News After a freak accident left her close to death, a Hervey Bay girl is making a miraculous recovery.

        Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

        Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

        Health Coronavirus Qld: Health Minister Yvette D’ath provides update

        Three-car crash on M’boro bridge causes delays

        Premium Content Three-car crash on M’boro bridge causes delays

        News Police are at the scene of a three car crash on Granville Bridge

        ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Premium Content ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Politics Queensland MPs reveal shocking personal stories of sexual harassment