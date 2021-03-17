How too much festive fun ended with car stuck on concrete pipe

Police attended a single vehicle crash where a car got stuck on a concrete pipe. Photo: Alister Brightman/ File

A bad decision after a Christmas party has caught up with a Hervey Bay driver.

Kenneth Folland pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to mid range drink driving over the incident which took place on December 26 at 8pm.

Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said police were called to crash on the corner of Tooth Street and Dover Street and observed the defendant’s vehicle stationary on the side of the road, immobilised by a large concrete drain pipe underneath.

“He made admissions to being the driver of the vehicle and crashing it, he was driving after a night at the Hervey Bay Golf Club,” she said.

“He made admissions to consuming a number of alcoholic drinks during the evening and was driving home when he became lodged on the pipe, attempting to over take the vehicle.”

Mr Folland said his drinking that night was out of character and he made a bad decision to drive.

“I was caught up in the Christmas spirit and I don’t drink drive as a rule. I realise that I was shouldn’t have been driving,” he said.

“I’m very sorry and I’m ashamed of doing that.”

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Mr Folland’s plea of guilty when sentencing.

He was convicted, fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.