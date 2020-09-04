How tradie’s unconventional paint tools landed him in court

A MAN caught with two knives in his backpack while walking in a Maryborough street has been fined.

Reuben Samuel Kazanowski, 18, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard on July 26 about 10.20am, police were called to a disturbance in Gaynor St.

Kazanowski was found walking along the street by police.

Knives were located in his backpack.

But the court heard there was no malicious intent, with Kazanowski using the knives to open tins of paint when he was working.

He had no previous criminal history.

He was placed on a six month $250 good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.