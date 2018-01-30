How two mango trees could hold up a major hospital upgrade

MANGO MADNESS: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders wants these heritage-listed mango trees removed to allow upgrades to the Maryborough Hospital to go ahead. The department has rejected an exemption certificate submitted to remove the trees.

BRUCE Saunders is not seeing the sweet side of the old mango trees currently blocking a much needed upgrade to Maryborough's hospital.

The Maryborough MP wants the trees removed to allow the major upgrades to the hospital to go ahead.

But their removal has been complicated by a heritage-listing.

Mr Saunders is now lobbying the Department of Environment and Science (DES) for the trees' removal.

"It's very frustrating to me, I could understand if these trees had cultural significance," Mr Saunders said.

"But they're mango trees, common mango trees.

"We can graft them and grow them elsewhere, but we cannot put trees before the lives of people."

Plans for a $10 million upgrade to the hospital were revealed in June last year.

Under the plans, the emergency department and outpatient facilities will be refurbished to improve patient flow.

Because the trees are heritage-listed, an exemption certificate must be submitted to the department for consideration.

Mr Saunders claimed the work could be slowed up to eight months if they were not removed.

A spokesman from the DES said an exemption certificate submitted to the department had been knocked back. "(The department) determined that the proposed work was beyond the scope of an exemption certificate, due to the extent of the detrimental impact it would have on the cultural heritage significance of the hospital," the spokesman said.

"DES will continue to work with Queensland Health and the Heritage Council on possible options so the plan can be finalised."