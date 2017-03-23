How water taxi service to Fraser Island will boost tourism

A water taxi to Fraser Island's Kingfisher Bay will now depart from the marina every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

FRASER Coast tourism receives a valuable shot in the arm with the announcement that a water taxi service will take travellers to Kingfisher Bay from the Great Sandy Straits Marina.

The trip will take about 25 minutes and will operate on Fridays, Saturday, and Sundays.

Spirit of Hervey Bay organised the transport and an excited manager Bobbie Hayter said it was in response to requests for such a service from many customers.

But he stressed the requests came not only from tourists, but also from locals who sought quick transport to Kingfisher Bay.

He said the service would leave the Urangan dock at 10am and depart Fraser Island at 2.30pm.

And while there may not be much room on board for personal belongings that is bound to suit those tourists taking a day trip.

Spirit of Hervey Bay's Yahoo boat, able to seat 32 passengers and travel at a speed of about 27 knots, will do the water taxi run.

It is expected that the first ride will take place on Friday, however that will depend on the weather. Ms Hayter said if there were enough demand they would do more trips.

The new service has been welcomed by Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook.

Sandra said the new transport idea so hit the mark she was surprised it had not already been done.