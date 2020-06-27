How we made switch to digital news in our 80s

Ken and Lorraine Lee ready to follow the Fraser Coast Chronicle's news online.Photo: Alistair Brightman

AT 89 years of age Ken Lee knows his way around an iPad better than many millennials.

When asked about making the switch to reading the news online, he was quick to say it was done with ease and he had no problems using it.

"It wasn't hard at all," he said.

"I am a bit of a dill so if I can, why can't anyone?"

Mr Lee and his wife Lorraine have been reading the Chronicle since they moved to the area 30 years ago.

They hesitantly made the switch to the digital edition a few years ago and have never looked back.

"I can only say good things about it," he said.

"For me, it has certain advantages and at 89 I've no problems using it.

"That doesn't stop me understanding the nostalgia of reading it in hard copy."

Mr Lee said his favourite section to read in the paper was the opinion pages.

When looking back on his three decades as a reader, he still gets a chuckle remembering some unfortunate placements of particular advertisements next to stories.

Mr Lee said even after contributing more than 50 columns and countless letters to the editor, he was still excited each time his work made it to publication, something that wouldn't change with the move from print to digital.

The Kawungan resident likes that he can save the news on his iPad and look back without a "stack of paper laying around".

"When you are looking for an old story they are easy to get to," he said.

"You don't have to think, what edition was that in?

"You can just go back and quickly find it."

After decades as a regular reader, he has come to know the work of the local journalists and photographers so well that he can, almost without fail, tell who is behind a particular story or photo without checking the byline.

It's a little challenge he enjoys setting himself and a sign of a committed reader, with a connection that will continue to last through the evolution of news.