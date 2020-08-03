Menu
Hervey Bay Whale Watch founder, Brian Perry. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
How whale watching pioneer is being farewelled

Jessica Grewal
3rd Aug 2020 3:31 PM
THE family of Hervey Bay whale watching pioneer Brian Perry today said goodbye at a private funeral.

The late local legend's wife Jill and daughter Sarah were joined by those closest to them and the service was live-streamed to friends and family.

Mrs Perry, who will tomorrow take some time away in Airlie Beach where her daughter is based, confirmed to the Chronicle that a public memorial service would be held later this year.

She recently took to social media to 'sincerely thank' the hundreds who had sent her messages following Brian's sudden death on July 16.

She explained while she understood many wanted to pay their respects, COVID-19 restrictions meant making a choice.

"The good news is that we will be having a public memorial service for Brian at the Urangan Boat Harbour during the October long weekend, following which his ashes will be scattered in the waters of Platypus Bay where the whales have been coming to stay and play and where he first saw them some 34 years ago," she said.

"Please respect our privacy at this difficult time - we look forward to being able to celebrate his life and his amazing legacy with all of you in October."

