BIG ISSUE: How will each candidate address the cost of living? Cade Mooney

KEEPING day to day living costs down has been identified as the most pressing issue in Hinkler, in the lead-up to next Saturday's federal election.

The issue was identified from data collected last year in Roy Morgan surveys, which formed part of the Australian Futures Project.

In the lead up to next week's historic election the NewsMail asked the Hinkler candidates:

How do you plan to address the cost of living expenses facing residents in the Hinkler electorate?

Independent Moe Turaga, Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party's Aaron Eskine and United Australia Party's Joe Ellul did not respond, here's what those that did, had to say.

David Norman - Independent: The rising general cost of living affects all but the wealthy, although it is particularly felt by low income earners.

By the time mortgage/rent, food, power, car, insurance, school etc. bills are paid there is nothing left to even try to save any.

It is a complex issue that is tied to the cost to produce the general goods and services we need to live, what providers end up charging for them, and having an income stream that is able to meet those charges.

I will work to ensure the average person is paid a decent living wage for the work they do, so that someone working fulltime should be able to pay their basic living expenses.

Also that someone that is 'genuinely' trying hard to find employment, but hasn't been able to, is paid a reasonable support payment to manage those basic cost of living expenses that a family has.

I will work to make sure essential goods and services, aren't too expensive and profit taking by those providers is not excessive and unreasonable.

As a genuine Independent representative of this region I will work with all stakeholders and relevant organisations to develop fair and equitable legislation, that ensures no individuals or families live below a reasonable standard of living. I will also push for heavily subsidized rooftop solar generation systems to drastically cut power bills for residential premises.

Anne Jackson - Greens: We need a bold, new approach to help the people of Hinkler with their cost of living pressures.

Under our plan, we will create a national energy retailer to stop price gouging and bring down our electricity bills, provide free TAFE and university to give people the skills and knowledge they need to compete in the changing economy without being saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in student debt, and put dental care into Medicare to save people money when they go see a dentist.

We will ensure that public schools and hospitals are fully funded and invest in public housing and essential services such as childcare and the NDIS. We can do all of this by making the wealthy pay their fair share in tax, ending corporate subsidies and banning corporate donations so that our representatives work for the community and not their donors.

Damian Huxham - Pauline Hanson's One Nation: The cost of everything keeps rising because of the cost to businesses to stay in business. We must get rid of unnecessary red and green tape on small businesses that drive the prices of their goods and services up for the every day Australians.

If governments keep putting unnecessary costs on businesses, those businesses have no choice but to shut up shop or pass on the cost to customers.

Australia is an energy rich nation and I believe we need to construct more low emission coal fired power stations for long term low cost reliable affordable electricity. Calling for the immediate removal of the GST component on all electrical bills to provide instant relief from one of the most expensive household bills. Our region in particular needs more energy companies competing for business to drive the costs down by competition.

Further to this, I will call on the state government to review unnecessary spending causing price increases to things like car rego, license fees and tolls.

One Nation is the only party that continues to fight for a pension increase of $150 per fortnight per couple with a flow through to the single aged pension and the disability support pension, the carer payment and service pensions.

Keith Pitt - LNP: The biggest cost of living pressure on residents, families, seniors, businesses and farmers in the Hinkler electorate is undoubtedly, electricity.

The Palaszczuk Government continues to ignore the people living outside the south-east corner who have no choice of electricity provider.

Queensland's Labor state government could reduce electricity prices today, but chooses not to.

The Coalition will introduce divesture legislation to break up big companies and introduce competition in regional Queensland.

If it's a government-owned corporation, it will remain a government-owned corporation.

Amy Byrnes - Animal Justice Party: Compassion and fairness are core principles with AJP's policy for the economy.

The cost of living is going up because we're not getting a fair go, with a lack of investment from the Federal Government.

I am pushing to have a national sovereign wealth fund to invest in new industries for Hinkler to optimise our strength in horticulture.

This will increase the number of well-paying jobs in the region. I'd especially like to see more funding towards transitioning us swiftly to clean energy.

As a resident of Hinkler, I am incredibly concerned by the rising costs of living and what opportunities are going to be available for me and other young people in the region.

In addition to the AJP's policies, I am dedicated to being a strong local voice for residents and will stand up for our community.

Adrian Wone - Independent: Our LNP politicians and their lackeys in commerce are completely out of touch with the forces that are reshaping our knowledge of commerce.

They, like sugar cane industry leaders, have their minds locked firmly in the past.

They are completely out of touch with how to manage the forces that are changing our planet.

They are so far behind the other forward thinking nations that it is embarrassing to admit that I am an Australian.

This is why I am focussing on the opportunities that are available here in Hinkler that will bring this community the weapons to combat the changes that global warming is inflicting on our economy.

I have the plan that will insulate this community from the inevitable costs that global warming will bring.

We have an amazing set of circumstances here in Hinkler that when properly harnessed by an Independent candidate will give our electorate the tools to combat the costs climate change will inevitably inflict on us.

Only the really ignorant do not recognise that our future energy source is electricity. Here in Hinkler we can convert the ailing sugar cane industry into the most amazing renewable energy industry currently available.

This, and only this, will guarantee a better standard of living here in Hinkler and give us the edge over other communities to attract investment and boost employment.

Richard Pascoe - Labor: Labor has announced a raft of measures designed to ease cost of living pressures and assist with improving employment in the area.

These include reversing cuts to penalty rates which will boost wages for workers and ensuring the minimum wage is a living wage.

We will boost local jobs by ensuring more government contracts and major projects are delivered by local businesess.

Labor's cash reforms will ensure workers are better off and will also protect sub contractors working on government projects from being left unpaid if businsesses go bust through the implementation of our tradie pay guarantee.

Labor knows by ensuring workers get a fair go there will be more money available in our local economy.

More jobs and more money in the local community will help address cost of living pressures.

