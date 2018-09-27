How Woolies and Coles could sell medicine on coast

Local pharmacists are concerned changes to ownership laws could result in supermarkets and corporations driving owner-operators out of business.

Local pharmacists are concerned changes to ownership laws could result in supermarkets and corporations driving owner-operators out of business.

Pharmacists say profit could be put before patients if a Queensland parliamentary committee recommends laws be changed to allow corporate ownership of pharmacies.

Costigan's Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse in Maryborough and Scarness Beachside Pharmacy in Hervey Bay urged against changing ownership laws.

At the moment only registered pharmacists can own pharmacies, up to a maximum of five. Many pharmacies are aligned to large franchise brands, but the brand does not own the store.

But chemists argue some corporations skirt the law using complicated legal and accounting practices.

Pharmacists warn changing this rule may lead to major companies such as Woolworths and Coles dominating the sector.

In a public submission, Costigan's Good Price owner Patrick Costigan said the public would lose trust in the industry if shops were corporately owned.

"We need to have confidence that regulations will let us continue to serve our communities as best we can,” he said.

"We also need to be able to meet more of the health needs of our patients, to give every rural Queenslander a better chance at a healthier life.”

Proponents of change include Chemist Warehouse, Australian Medical Association of Queensland and major private health provider Ramsay Pharmacy.

But Ramsay Pharmacy, a division of Ramsay Health that controversially bought the Malouf Pharmacy group in 2017, argued the ownership restrictions did not increase health outcomes and restricted a competitive market.

"That there is no evidence to suggest that removal of ownership restrictions, whether wholly or partially, would be detrimental to the community at large,” the company said in a statement. -NewsRegional