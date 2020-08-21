How wreck was pulled from Fraser and what it cost

A wrecked boat is removed from Fraser Island as part of the War on Wrecks, a State Government program targeted wrecked and stranded boats.

DRIVING heavy machinery over treacherous rocks was just one of the challenges a contractor faced while removing a wrecked yacht from Fraser Island.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said Trax, an 11.6m full-cabin fibreglass yacht, was disabled in a storm and stranded on the east side of the island in early March last year.

The yacht made headlines when it became stranded.

Two men and a ginger cat were rescued when their attempt to sail to Victoria went wrong.

Mr Mitchell said while it was always the owner's responsibility to maintain or remove derelict vessels, authorities had been forced to step in.

"Where they fail to act Maritime Safety Queensland can take steps to remove vessels and when possible recover costs," Mr Mitchell said.

"Maritime Safety Queensland appointed a contractor to remove the yacht after establishing the owner was not able to meet his requirement to recover the vessel."

Mr Mitchell outlined the complicated operation involved in removing the yacht.

"The contractor faced several challenges reaching the vessel which was embedded in sand above the high water mark," he said.

"They used full 4WD equipment which had to pass over the difficult terrain of Ngkala Rocks to reach the site and return to a waiting barge with the wreck.

"The work was carried out in consultation with the traditional owners who supervised the two-day operation.

"The wreck was broken up and taken to an approved waste disposal facility at Rainbow Beach for a total cost of $39,200."

Mr Mitchell said eight other wrecks were targeted for removal in the broader area.

They are in the Mary River, Tin Can Bay and Bundaberg waterways.