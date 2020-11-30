How you can adopt a Fraser Coast family this Christmas

The Chronicle’s Adopt a Family for Christmas Campaign is back for 2020 and we are asking the community for their support.

CHRISTMAS 2020 is going to be a tough one for many families making the Chronicle’s

Adopt a Family campaign more important than ever.

Every year registered charities and welfare agencies step up to support struggling families but in 2020 the challenge has been intensified with so many people impacted by job losses, financial stress and isolation from family in the wake of COVID-19 and associated restrictions.

The Chronicle is proud to launch the Adopt A Family 2020 campaign and connect those who want to help with those who need a helping hand.

This campaign has been running for more than 25 years and it’s a tradition we are determined to maintain in what has been an incredibly difficult year.

Editor Jessica Grewal said she was proud to launch this year’s campaign.

“Those who can afford to give a little at this time can have a huge impact on those who are facing a bleak Christmas,” she said.

“Every year we hear stories about how these hampers of non-perishable food and toys are the only bright spot in the day for families who just can’t afford to make the day special for their loved ones.

“In a year like 2020 it seems even more important to be able to match the charities who are helping those in need with the people who have the capacity to donate.

“The people who volunteer with the charities tell us the joy on the recipients’ faces as they take their hampers is really quite special and they can see how much these generous gifts mean to them.

“We know that for many these hampers of donated goods and toys are the only taste of Christmas cheer they will enjoy.”

From tonight the Chronicle will publish a list of more than 50 Fraser Coast families the associated charities know are in need of support. Readers can choose a family they want to “adopt”.

To “adopt” a family contact the charity on the number published with the list of families and register your details.

All hampers are to be delivered to the nominated drop-off points and from there the charities will hand them over to the families in time for Christmas Day. Hampers can contain non-perishable goods, toys suitable for the ages listed. No alcohol or perishable food can be included.

No families will be identified at any stage, however they will be listed by gender and age so adoptees

can know just a little about what the family might need (for example the list might include mum, dad, kids aged 10, 8 and 2).

See the Chronicle site for the official launch tonight and tomorrow’s digital edition for the full list.