How you can adopt these sausage dogs on wheels

Dachshund buddies Cody and Daisy are up for adoption after they were seized in a raid on Storybook Farm by the RSPCA. Picture: Nigel Hallett

AFTER a traumatic start to life two dachshund are hoping to roll into their fur-ever homes. Eight-year-old Cody and seven-year-old Daisy were seized by the RSPCA during a raid on Storybook Farm in March.

Cody and Daisy, are siblings who have spent their whole lives together, prompting carers to try to rehome them together.

The pair were born with a genetic condition, intervertebral disk disease, which causes their spinal disks to age at a faster rate than other dogs.

RSPCA's Alex Hyndmen-Hill said although the two required the help of a wheelchair, they were capable little dogs.

"They have special wheels to help them move and run," she said.

"These dogs deserve a family that can give them time, patience and all the love in the world. They're such beautiful dogs and the pair are happy as long as they're with people and spending time together."

Alex said a house with open plan living and no stairs would be the perfect place for the siblings to live out their days together.

If you think you can help visit rspcaqld.org.au/adopt and search Animal ID Numbers, 1140683 for Daisy and 1140680 for Cody.