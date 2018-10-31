Menu
Damien Collins and Kelvin Marino.
Damien Collins and Kelvin Marino. Alistair Brightman
Sport

How you can be a Hervey Bay 100 hero

Matthew McInerney
by
31st Oct 2018 2:01 PM

TRIATHLON: Just two weeks remain until the biggest multisport event on the calendar and the call for the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 volunteer army has gone out.

Dubbed the TAFE Queensland Hundy Heroes, the event's volunteers undertake a variety of roles, including road closures and general marshals. 

Road closures will be serviced by larger community groups, so if you know a club that can provide 10 members aged over 18 and willing to undertake an online course, HBTC will donate to their club.

Interested parties should go to the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's Facebook page and follow details in the pinned post.

The Hervey Bay 100 weekend is on November 17-18.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

