How you can cast your vote ahead of election day

PRE-POLLING booths are set to open on the Fraser Coast today.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic will no doubt have a big impact on how election day looks this year, with an expansion of in-person and postal voting options and measures implemented in the lead-up on the basis of chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young's advice.

Applications for postal voting closed on Friday.

Another option available to voters hoping to avoid the crowds on October 31 is casting their vote early at a pre-polling booth.

Early voting will run from today to October 30.

Electors can pay a visit to one of the state's 200 early-voting centres, with booths open during the following hours:

• Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9am to 6pm

• Tuesday and Thursday: 9am to 9pm

For the first time at a state election, Queenslanders will also be able to vote on Saturday, October 24 at the centres between 9am and 5pm.

"The ECQ is expecting most electors to vote during the early voting period for the state general election and has expanded the number of voting centres and hours of operation to maximise opportunities for people to vote," an ECQ spokesman said.

"This will assist with social distancing and limit the numbers of people attending polling booths on election day."

HERVEY BAY

Tenancy W, Central Plaza 3, 15 Central Ave, Urraween

31 Carlo Street, Hervey Bay

MARYBOROUGH

72 Ellena Street, Maryborough