How you can celebrate International Puppy Day

March 23 is all about appreciating all the amazing pups and dogs that share our lives.

IT'S time to celebrate everything wonderful about the most adorable pads and paws around…International Puppy Day.

Nadie Crighton from Pet Insurance Australia said it was a great day to remember how many precious pups are currently looking for new homes around Australia.



"There are many wonderful puppies who are in desperate need of a new home around this time of year," Mrs Crighton said.

"So, if you are considering becoming a pet parent check out your local shelters to see if your future fur baby is waiting for their forever home."



Also consider…

• Volunteering at your local shelter

• Donating to a wonderful doggy cause

• Appreciate the pups in your life, with a game, toy or special adventure

• Consider adopting a pup

• Foster a pup for therapy or Guide Dogs



What's all the FUSS about?

From the humble family dog, to our police dogs, customs dogs, therapy dogs, assistance dogs and guide dogs, there is certainly a reason to give a pat of appreciation this Puppy Day. Plus; to the amazing people who care and prepare these pups for a life of helping others.



"Dogs play such an integral part of our lives,"Mrs Crighton said.

"They offer unconditional love, support and comfort in times of need, and laughter and joy in times of happiness.



"Making a special day to really appreciate and understand what our canine companions attribute to society can only be a wonderful thing," she said.

