How you can get a grant for your Australia Day event

COMMUNITY group and organisations planning Australia Day events next year can now apply for a council grant.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said grants of up to $1500 were available for Australia Day events.

"Australia Day is an opportunity to come together to celebrate the diversity of our community and I encourage Fraser Coast community groups and organisations planning events for 26 January 2021 to apply for a council grant," he said.

"The event must be community-focused with a wide audience appeal that celebrates Australia Day."

Applications for Australia Day event grants are open now and close on 29 November 2020 with application forms available at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/australia-day.

Cr Seymour also encouraged local residents to nominate for the Fraser Coast 2021 Australia Day Awards, which now includes new categories of Volunteer of the Year and Young Volunteer of the Year.

"The Australia Day Awards are a chance for us to celebrate and congratulate the many people who put so much time and effort into making our community such a fantastic place to live, work and play," he said.

"It's been a tough year for everyone dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and these awards can provide recognition for those who go above and beyond in our local community.

"We all know someone who inspires us. I urge individuals, members of service clubs, sporting clubs and schools to nominate hardworking colleagues, mates, selfless volunteers or students whose efforts deserve to be appreciated."

2021 Australia Day Award categories include:

• Citizen of the Year;

• Young Citizen of the Year;

• Sportsperson of the Year;

• Young Sportsperson of the Year;

• Cultural Award of the Year;

• Young Cultural Award of the Year;

• STEM Award of the Year (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths);

• Young STEM Award of the Year (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths);

• Community Project or Event of the Year;

• Community Group or Organisation of the Year;

• Volunteer of the Year;

• Young Volunteer of the Year.